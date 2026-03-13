Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 11:00 Uhr
SAAB AB: Saab strengthens its naval offer with new organisation

Saab is developing its naval offering and consolidating its naval operations into one business area. In doing so, Saab increases the value it delivers to customers by creating synergies, improving efficiency and strengthening innovation. The new business area will be named Naval.

The organisational change takes effect from 1 April 2026. This means that the operations of business area Kockums will be merged with the majority of the Naval Combat Systems unit, which currently forms part of business area Surveillance. The new business area Naval will be led by Mats Wicksell who is currently head of business area Kockums.

"We are consolidating and developing Saab's naval offer to deliver greater value to our customers. By driving higher efficiency and accelerating innovation we are further strengthening our market position," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Saab's naval operations are currently spread across several organisational units. Business area Kockums develops and produces surface vessels, submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles. Business unit Naval Combat Systems develops and produces combat management systems, fire control systems and secure communications solutions, as well as providing integration of these. The new business area Naval now brings these operations together under one organisation.

To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, Saab will publish restated historical financial information well in advance of the interim report for January-June 2026. The restatement will not affect the Group's previously reported total revenues or results.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
