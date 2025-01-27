David Posnack Jewish Community Center: Noa Tishby, Israeli Activist and Emmanuel Acho, Modern Thought Leader, Unite for "Uncomfortable Conversations" Event

David Posnack Jewish Community Center Presents "Uncomfortable Conversations" at Barry University: A Thought-Provoking Discussion on Confronting Division and Stereotypes

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie is hosting "Uncomfortable Conversations" with Noa Tishby and Emmanuel Acho on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center on the campus of Barry University.

This powerful event features Emmanuel Acho, New York Times Bestselling Author, Emmy Award Winner, Host of Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho and FOX Sports Analyst, and Noa Tishby, 2x New York Times Bestselling Author and Israel's former Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization.

Together, they will engage in a meaningful dialogue about fostering understanding, challenging stereotypes, and promoting courage in the face of division. Their conversation will also explore the complexities of Jewish identity and the importance of mutual allyship between minority communities, as discussed in their co-authored book, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew, which recently won the Education and Jewish Identity Award at the Jewish Book Council's 74th National Jewish Book Award Ceremony.

"We are incredibly honored to host this powerful conversation with Noa Tishby and Emmanuel Acho," said Scott Ehrlich, CEO of David Posnack Jewish Community Center. "Their insightful dialogue will not only challenge our perspectives but also inspire us to build bridges of understanding within our community and beyond. This event aligns perfectly with our mission at the David Posnack JCC to foster a more inclusive and compassionate society."

This impactful program is made possible through the generous support of the Sam Berman Charitable Foundation, Inc., and is presented in collaboration with the David Posnack Jewish Community Center. It is part of The Overlap: Discovering Common Ground through Culture and Community-a two-year initiative dedicated to addressing antisemitism and celebrating our shared humanity with all people throughout our diverse community.

Community partners for the event also include Miami-Dade Beacon Council, Jewish Federation of Broward County, Clear Channel Outdoor, Alcee L. Hastings Broward Black-Jewish Alliance and South Florida People of Color.

The community and media are encouraged to attend. For more information on this program and others to come, please visit www.dpjcc.org/programs for a full calendar.

###

About David Posnack JCC:

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center is located in the heart of southwest Broward County. Its mission: Enriching lives by connecting people through cultural, educational, social, recreational and wellness programs in an environment of fun, friendship and unity. The J is open to all and proudly guided by Jewish values. From infant to senior year-round, the "J" is a hub of the community that offers endless possibilities for you and your family to grow. It serves all residents of the community, regardless of faith, age or ability.

The DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) and has been awarded the highest level of certification for accountability, transparency, and financial management by Charity Navigator and GuideStar. For more information, please visit dpjcc.org.

