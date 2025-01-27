Delivering High-Performance Wi-Fi for Modern Student Living

Edgecore Networks, a leader in innovative network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with ASK4, a provider of managed internet services, to deliver cutting-edge OpenWiFi solutions at Nurtur House Sheffield, a premier student accommodation facility in the UK. This deployment highlights the synergy between Edgecore Wi-Fi and ASK4 in providing exceptional connectivity solutions tailored to high-density environments.

Collaborating on the recent Nurtur House project, Edgecore Wi-Fi and ASK4 deployed 180 Edgecore Wi-Fi's EAP104 wall-plate OpenWiFi Access Points directly within individual student rooms using RJ-45 connections. This approach significantly enhanced signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and delivered consistent, high-quality Wi-Fi across the site. Additionally, Edgecore Wi-Fi supported ASK4 in implementing its CloudSDK cloud management platform, which enables seamless remote monitoring, configuration, and optimization of the OpenWiFi network. This comprehensive solution not only enhanced the existing network infrastructure but also future-proofed the network for evolving demands.

Andy Davidson, CTO of ASK4, applauded the collaboration, stating: "ASK4 and Edgecore Wi-Fi are turning OpenWiFi dreams into reality, evolving from proof-of-concept to live deployments at multiple sites. This wasn't just about plugging in some advanced hardware we partnered with Edgecore Wi-Fi to build the technical, commercial, and support structures needed to make OpenWiFi scalable, future-proof, and robust."

TengTai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Wi-Fi, also emphasized the significance of the partnership: "At Edgecore Wi-Fi, we are committed to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that empower our partners and customers to overcome even the most complex networking challenges. Our collaboration with ASK4 on the Nurtur House Sheffield deployment showcases how our OpenWiFi solutions can transform high-density environments, providing unmatched reliability, scalability, and performance. We are proud to play a role in enhancing the living experience for students and shaping the future of connectivity."

The success of this deployment underscores the power of Edgecore Wi-Fi's OpenWiFi technology and ASK4's expertise in implementation. This partnership sets a new benchmark for connectivity in high-density environments, empowering students with reliable, scalable, and high-performance internet access for learning, entertainment, and daily communication.

For more information about Edgecore Wi-Fi's OpenWiFi solutions, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/openwifi/ or contact us at https://wifi.edge-core.com/contact/

About ASK4

ASK4 is a market leader in the provision of managed internet services for multi-tenant buildings, including student accommodation, build-to-rent, and co-living spaces. With over 24 years' experience, ASK4 delivers reliable, high-speed Internet and bespoke IT solutions, enhancing connectivity and digital living for residents and property managers alike. https://www.ask4.com/

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation. Edgecore delivers network solutions through channel partners worldwide that keep information moving and connections strong for SMB, enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/

2025 Edgecore Networks. All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250127179778/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Lucille Lu, Head of marketing, Edgecore Networks

lucille_lu@edge-core.com