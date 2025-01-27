Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 16:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

inGroup International: inCruises Raises Over $256,000 in 2024 Mercy Ships Fundraising Campaign

Finanznachrichten News

The "Enriching Lives Beyond Travel" Campaign Funds Life-Changing Healthcare Efforts

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises proudly announces the success of its 2024 Mercy Ships fundraising campaign, "Enriching Lives Beyond Travel." This year, the inCruises community united to exceed its $250,000 USD fundraising goal, raising an impressive $256,000 USD. These funds will support Mercy Ships, a global charity that operates hospital ships staffed by volunteer medical professionals, providing life-changing surgeries and community development projects in regions where healthcare is otherwise inaccessible.

"Once again, our global family has demonstrated the incredible power of collective compassion," said Michael Hutchison, inGroup CEO and Co-Founder. "These donations are a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. Through our efforts, we're not just providing healthcare-we're restoring hope. I'm inspired every day by the generosity of our Partners and Members."

Since the partnership began in 2021, the inCruises community has collectively raised over $996,000 USD for Mercy Ships. This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring commitment of inGroup's leadership and its global Member and Partner network.

"Our partnership with inGroup is truly special," said Simone Jones, Director of New Business Development at Mercy Ships. "Over the past several years, we've become integral to each other's cultural fabric. The generous donations from inGroup's fundraising efforts directly transform lives in the communities and countries we serve. But this relationship goes beyond financial contributions.

"As someone who collaborates with numerous multinational companies, I've come to understand that true success lies in people-the connections we build and the collective impact we achieve. inGroup exemplifies this perfectly. I recall something Michael Hutchison once said: 'Who you represent, represents you.' Those words deeply resonate with me. Thank you, inGroup, for your unwavering support and for making such a meaningful difference in the world."

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Groupand inCruises.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.