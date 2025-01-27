Switzerland's cumulative installed solar power reached around 8 GW at the end of December 2024, following 1. 78 GW of new capacity additions for the year. From pv magazine France Switzerland deployed approximately 1. 78 GW of new PV systems in 2024, according to provisional figures from PV association Swissolar. This marks an increase from 1. 64 GW in 2023 and 1. 08 GW in 2022, making 2024 the strongest year on record for newly installed capacity. However, Swissolar said it does not expect this growth to continue in 2025 and 2026. It is forecasting annual additions of 1. 51 GW and 1. 56 GW, respectively. ...

