Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNCT | ISIN: US56064Y1001 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L0
Frankfurt
27.01.25
08:28 Uhr
13,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90016,60018:32
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 14:18 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

A challenging year, ending with strong and stable asset quality and strong capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank reported a loss of $9.98 million for 2024 resulting from the nonrecurring impairment of capitalized intangible software and the resolution of nonperforming assets. The Company remains strongly capitalized with good liquidity.

"At the end of 2024, the Company impaired the full value of its capitalized intangible software. Despite this impairment, the software remains a component of our Avenu Banking-as-a-Service solution and will continue to be used to drive fintech partnerships to grow low-cost deposits and fee income," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The end of 2024 was management's first opportunity to review the Avenu platform's performance, as it was only put into production during the fourth quarter. The delays in bringing Avenu to market and subsequent changes in the potential for revenue generation necessitated management's review for impairment and resulting charge to earnings. Management conducted the impairment assessment in accordance with ASC 350-40-35, using the income approach. We remain committed to providing innovative embedded banking services that meet our customers where they do business and that allow developers to focus on providing leading-edge digital financial solutions."

"During 2024, the Company ended the year with a healthy net interest margin of 3.13%," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank. "Excess liquidity in the fourth quarter gave us the opportunity to exercise call options on higher-yielding term deposits and restructure our wholesale deposit position. This will further reduce our funding costs into 2025, and with expense management efforts will yield positive results for the Company and for our shareholders."

Chief Lending Officer Tom Floyd said, "the lending team worked diligently to grow the loan portfolio by 6% while also resolving 62% of our nonperforming loans and making solid progress on resolving the final $21.7 million in a timely manner."

Total deposits grew 13% from prior year-end to $1.9 billion, with core deposits growing $187 million year on year. Total core deposits at year-end were $1.4 billion, or 75% of total deposits.

"The DC Metropolitan area remains a vibrant market. The interest rate environment is normalizing, with the FOMC cutting rates three times thus far for a total of 1.0%," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our borrowers are benefiting from the declining rate environment with strengthening liquidity."

BACKGROUND: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), is a small-cap financial holding company trading in the Nasdaq Capital Market index. The financial holding company owns 100% of MainStreet Bank, a business-focused community bank headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. The Bank engages a branch-lite model with six full-service financial centers in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, offering 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

Banking-as-a-Service
In 2021, the Board and management decided to make an investment in technology that would best serve clients requiring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The Avenu BaaS solution officially launched on October 1, 2024. The ability to digitally offer banking services in a safe and compliant manner allows the Company to reach new customer deposit segments, diversify revenue streams and generate additional income. The BaaS market is currently underserved, and the opportunities for a well-developed solution are robust. The Avenu business model is in-line with the Company's physical branch-lite strategy.

Avenu provides a full-stack embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core. Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media solutions, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are in search of a reliable partner to help innovate how money moves - solving real-world issues and helping communities thrive. MainStreet Bank is that reliable partner dedicated to providing a best-in-class solution to sustain long-term business relationships.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has an investment grade rating of "A" from Egan-Jones Rating Company. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




December
31, 2024



September
30, 2024



June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December
31, 2023*


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

47,553



$

40,955



$

41,697



$

49,208



$

53,581


Federal funds sold



160,155




191,159




49,762




75,533




60,932


Total cash and cash equivalents



207,708




232,114




91,459




124,741




114,513


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



55,747




58,489




57,605




58,699




59,928


Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



16,078




16,016




16,036




17,251




17,275


Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



30,623




26,745




26,797




23,924




24,356


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,450, $18,327, $17,098, $16,531, and $16,506, respectively



1,810,556




1,775,558




1,778,840




1,727,110




1,705,137


Premises and equipment, net



13,287




13,571




13,787




14,081




13,944


Accrued interest and other receivables



11,311




11,077




11,916




10,727




12,390


Computer software, net of amortization



-




18,881




17,205




15,691




14,657


Bank owned life insurance



39,507




39,203




38,901




38,609




38,318


Other assets



43,281




32,945




41,200




39,182




34,914


Total Assets


$

2,228,098



$

2,224,599



$

2,093,746



$

2,070,015



$

2,035,432


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

324,307



$

347,575



$

314,636



$

348,945



$

364,606


Interest bearing demand deposits



139,780




197,527




179,513




165,331




137,128


Savings and NOW deposits



64,337




61,893




60,867




46,036




45,878


Money market deposits



560,082




451,936




476,396




446,903




442,179


Time deposits



819,288




834,738




723,951




725,520




696,336


Total deposits



1,907,794




1,893,669




1,755,363




1,732,735




1,686,127


Federal funds purchased



-




-




-




-




15,000


Subordinated debt



73,039




72,940




72,841




72,741




72,642


Other liabilities



39,274




31,939




40,827




41,418




40,146


Total Liabilities



2,020,107




1,998,548




1,869,031




1,846,894




1,813,915


Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



29,466




29,463




29,452




29,514




29,198


Capital surplus



67,823




67,083




66,392




65,940




65,985


Retained earnings



91,150




108,616




109,651




108,334




106,549


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,711)




(6,374)




(8,043)




(7,930)




(7,478)


Total Stockholders' Equity



207,991




226,051




224,715




223,121




221,517


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,228,098



$

2,224,599



$

2,093,746



$

2,070,015



$

2,035,432



*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




December
31, 2024



December
31, 2023*



December
31, 2024



September
30, 2024



June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December
31, 2023


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

125,177



$

116,482



$

31,323



$

31,615



$

31,655



$

30,582



$

30,951


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



1,693




1,836




431




397




430




435




451


Tax-exempt securities



1,093




1,065




262




294




268




270




268


Interest on federal funds sold



6,652




5,038




3,103




1,285




1,083




1,182




1,510


Total interest income



134,615




124,421




35,119




33,591




33,436




32,469




33,180


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



8,661




1,786




2,612




2,117




2,118




1,814




1,027


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



754




546




201




206




190




157




146


Interest on money market deposits



21,386




13,631




5,475




5,277




5,542




5,092




5,538


Interest on time deposits



37,364




26,905




10,003




9,543




9,010




8,808




8,187


Interest on federal funds purchased



575




299




-




277




191




107




25


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



46




1,224




-




-




-




46




118


Interest on subordinated debt



3,255




3,288




787




828




820




820




828


Total interest expense



72,041




47,679




19,078




18,248




17,871




16,844




15,869


Net interest income



62,574




76,742




16,041




15,343




15,565




15,625




17,311


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



6,763




1,642




3,407




2,913




638




(195)




466


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



55,811




75,100




12,634




12,430




14,927




15,820




16,845


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



1,996




2,149




481




557




490




469




510


Bank owned life insurance income



1,189




1,069




304




302




291




292




283


Net loss on securities called or matured



(48)




-




-




-




(48)




-




-


Other non-interest income (loss)



115




122




22




27




31




35




(34)


Total non-interest income



3,252




3,340




807




886




764




796




759


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



30,475




28,267




8,253




7,250




7,484




7,488




7,129


Furniture and equipment expenses



3,636




2,787




830




931




940




935




804


Advertising and marketing



2,199




2,343




600




579




566




454




271


Occupancy expenses



1,614




1,684




358




407




415




435




397


Outside services



3,627




2,044




1,168




845




839




774




352


Administrative expenses



929




922




243




215




229




242




219


Computer software intangible impairment



19,721




-




19,721




-




-




-




-


Other operating expenses



10,766




7,569




3,258




2,992




2,362




2,153




2,166


Total non-interest expenses



72,967




45,616




34,431




13,219




12,835




12,481




11,338


Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



(13,904)




32,824




(20,990)




97




2,856




4,135




6,266


Income tax expense (benefit)



(3,924)




6,239




(4,823)




(168)




238




830




1,120


Net income (loss)



(9,980)




26,585




(16,167)




265




2,618




3,305




5,146


Preferred stock dividends



2,156




2,156




539




539




539




539




539


Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

(12,136)



$

24,429



$

(16,706)



$

(274)



$

2,079



$

2,766



$

4,607


Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted


$

(1.60)



$

3.25



$

(2.20)



$

(0.04)



$

0.27



$

0.36



$

0.61


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,606,391




7,522,913




7,603,318




7,601,925




7,608,389




7,611,990




7,527,327



*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

391,253




21.3

%


$

373,486




20.8

%


$

429,637




24.9

%



4.8

%



-8.9

%

Residential real estate loans



438,745




23.9

%



446,109




24.8

%



474,602




27.5

%



-1.7

%



-7.6

%

Commercial real estate loans



898,204




48.9

%



871,280




48.4

%



743,827




43.1

%



3.1

%



20.8

%

Commercial and industrial loans



105,212




5.7

%



106,249




5.9

%



75,415




4.3

%



-1.0

%



39.5

%

Consumer loans



1,574




0.2

%



1,977




0.1

%



3,610




0.2

%



-20.4

%



-56.4

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,834,988




100.0

%


$

1,799,101




100.0

%


$

1,727,091




100.0

%



2.0

%



6.2

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(19,450)








(18,327)








(16,506)














Net deferred loan fees



(4,982)








(5,216)








(5,448)














Net Loans


$

1,810,556







$

1,775,558







$

1,705,137














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

324,307




17.0

%


$

347,575




18.4

%


$

364,606




21.6

%



-6.7

%



-11.1

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



139,780




7.3

%



197,527




10.4

%



137,128




8.1

%



-29.2

%



1.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits



64,337




3.4

%



61,893




3.3

%



45,878




2.7

%



3.9

%



40.2

%

Money market deposits



560,082




29.4

%



451,936




23.9

%



442,179




26.2

%



23.9

%



26.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



535,676




28.0

%



532,201




28.0

%



442,662




26.3

%



0.7

%



21.0

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



283,612




14.9

%



302,537




16.0

%



253,674




15.1

%



-6.3

%



11.8

%

Total Deposits


$

1,907,794




100.0

%


$

1,893,669




100.0

%


$

1,686,127




100.0

%



0.7

%



13.1

%

BORROWINGS:

































Federal funds purchased



-




0.0

%



-




0.0

%



15,000




17.1

%



0.0

%



-100.0

%

Subordinated debt



73,039




100.0

%



72,940




100.0

%



72,642




82.9

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Borrowings


$

73,039




100.0

%


$

72,940




100.0

%


$

87,642




100.0

%



0.1

%



-16.7

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,980,833







$

1,966,609







$

1,773,769








0.7

%



11.7

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,439,657




72.7

%


$

1,471,350




74.8

%


$

1,252,534




70.7

%



-2.2

%



14.9

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



468,137




23.6

%



422,319




21.5

%



433,593




24.4

%



10.8

%



8.0

%

Federal funds purchased



-




0.0

%



-




0.0

%



15,000




0.8

%



0.0

%



-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)



73,039




3.7

%



72,940




3.7

%



72,642




4.1

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,980,833




100.0

%


$

1,966,609




100.0

%


$

1,773,769




100.0

%



0.7

%



11.7

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.


Excludes $259.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2024.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended December 31,
2024



For the three months ended December 31,
2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,808,894



$

31,323




6.87

%


$

1,720,790



$

30,951




7.14

%

Securities:

























Taxable



53,566




431




3.19

%



55,646




451




3.22

%

Tax-exempt



35,512




332




3.71

%



37,614




339




3.58

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



263,595




3,103




4.67

%



114,421




1,510




5.24

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,161,567



$

35,189




6.46

%


$

1,928,471



$

33,251




6.84

%

Other assets



129,077












69,725










Total assets


$

2,290,644











$

1,998,196










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

231,496



$

2,612




4.48

%


$

98,021



$

1,027




4.16

%

Savings and NOW deposits



64,112




201




1.24

%



47,142




146




1.23

%

Money market deposits



514,235




5,475




4.22

%



477,916




5,538




4.60

%

Time deposits



809,924




10,003




4.90

%



710,026




8,187




4.57

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,619,767



$

18,291




4.48

%


$

1,333,105



$

14,898




4.43

%

Federal funds purchased



2




-




0.00

%



1,740




25




5.70

%

FHLB advances



-




-




-




8,424




118




5.56

%

Subordinated debt



73,001




787




4.28

%



72,603




828




4.52

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,692,770



$

19,078




4.47

%


$

1,415,872



$

15,869




4.45

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



370,332












365,655










Total liabilities


$

2,063,102











$

1,781,527










Stockholders' Equity



227,542












216,669










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,290,644











$

1,998,196










Interest Rate Spread











1.99

%











2.39

%

Net Interest Income






$

16,111











$

17,382






Net Interest Margin











2.96

%











3.58

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the year ended December 31, 2024



For the year ended December 31, 2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,782,061



$

125,177




7.02

%


$

1,659,179



$

116,482




7.02

%

Securities:

























Taxable



54,935




1,693




3.08

%



57,386




1,836




3.20

%

Tax-exempt



36,379




1,384




3.80

%



37,810




1,348




3.57

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



137,073




6,652




4.85

%



103,840




5,038




4.85

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,010,448



$

134,906




6.71

%


$

1,858,215



$

124,704




6.71

%

Other assets



126,138












73,590










Total assets


$

2,136,586











$

1,931,805










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

181,109



$

8,661




4.78

%


$

83,087



$

1,786




2.15

%

Savings and NOW deposits



54,385




754




1.39

%



49,565




546




1.10

%

Money market deposit



464,400




21,386




4.61

%



365,815




13,631




3.73

%

Time deposits



748,938




37,364




4.99

%



702,034




26,905




3.83

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,448,832



$

68,165




4.70

%


$

1,200,501



$

42,868




3.57

%

Federal funds purchased



9,941




575




5.78

%



5,583




299




5.36

%

FHLB advances



820




46




5.61

%



24,959




1,224




4.90

%

Subordinated debt



72,852




3,255




4.47

%



72,455




3,288




4.54

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,532,445



$

72,041




4.70

%


$

1,303,498



$

47,679




3.66

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



379,510












418,386










Total liabilities


$

1,911,955











$

1,721,884










Stockholders' Equity



224,631












209,921










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,136,586











$

1,931,805










Interest Rate Spread











2.01

%











3.05

%

Net Interest Income






$

62,865











$

77,025






Net Interest Margin











3.13

%











4.15

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)


$

(2.20)



$

0.61



$

(1.60)



$

3.25


Book value per common share


$

23.77



$

25.81



$

23.77



$

25.81


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

23.77



$

23.86



$

23.77



$

23.86


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,603,318




7,527,327




7,606,391




7,522,913


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,603,765




7,527,415




7,603,765




7,527,415


Performance Ratios

















Return (loss) on average assets (annualized)



(2.80)

%



1.02

%



(0.47)

%



1.38

%

Return (loss) on average equity (annualized)



(28.19)

%



9.42

%



(4.44)

%



12.66

%

Return (loss) on average common equity (annualized)



(33.09)

%



10.28

%



(6.15)

%



13.37

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.46

%



6.84

%



6.71

%



6.71

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.47

%



4.45

%



4.70

%



3.66

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)



1.99

%



2.39

%



2.01

%



3.05

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



2.96

%



3.58

%



3.13

%



4.15

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.14

%



0.17

%



0.15

%



0.17

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



5.96

%



2.21

%



3.42

%



2.36

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



204.36

%



61.29

%



110.85

%



56.96

%

Asset Quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

18,327



$

15,626



$

16,506



$

14,114


Add: recoveries



9




9




28




22


Less: charge-offs



(2,151)




(137)




(4,569)




(468)


Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



3,265




1,008




7,485




1,943


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-




-




-




895


Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

19,450



$

16,506



$

19,450



$

16,506



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

145



$

1,552



$

1,009



$

-


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-




-




-




1,310


Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net



142




(543)




(722)




(301)


Ending balance, RUC


$

287



$

1,009



$

287



$

1,009


Total allowance for credit losses


$

19,737



$

17,515



$

19,737



$

17,515



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.06

%



0.96

%



1.06

%



0.96

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.08

%



1.01

%



1.08

%



1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



89.84

%



16.44X




89.84

%



16.44X


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.46

%



0.03

%



0.25

%



0.03

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



393.79

%



372.50

%



393.79

%



372.50

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



131.92

%



137.67

%



131.92

%



137.67

%

Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.04

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.18

%



0.06

%



1.18

%



0.06

%

Other real estate owned


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Non-performing loans


$

21,650



$

1,004



$

21,650



$

1,004


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.97

%



0.05

%



0.97

%



0.05

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



15.69

%



17.18

%



15.69

%



17.18

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



14.64

%



16.22

%



14.64

%



16.22

%

Leverage ratio



12.08

%



14.66

%



12.08

%



14.66

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



14.64

%



16.22

%



14.64

%



16.22

%

Other information

















Closing stock price


$

18.10



$

24.81



$

18.10



$

24.81


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.33

%



10.24

%



9.33

%



10.24

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.21

%



10.22

%



9.80

%



10.31

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



204




186




204




186


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital


Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

16,041



$

17,311



$

62,574



$

76,742


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70




71




291




283


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



16,111




17,382




62,865




77,025



















Average interest earning assets



2,161,567




1,928,471




2,010,448




1,858,215


Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.94

%



3.56

%



3.11

%



4.13

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.96

%



3.58

%



3.13

%



4.15

%



























For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Yield on earning assets (FTE)

















Total interest income (GAAP)


$

35,119



$

33,180



$

134,615



$

124,421


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70




71




291




283


Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



35,189




33,251




134,906




124,704



















Average interest earning assets



2,161,567




1,928,471




2,010,448




1,858,215


Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.45

%



6.83

%



6.70

%



6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.46

%



6.84

%



6.71

%



6.71

%




















For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net Income and earnings per share, adjusted

















Net Income (loss), as reported


$

(16,167)



$

5,146



$

(9,980)



$

26,585


Less: nonrecurring intangible impairment



(19,721)




-




(19,721)




-


Less: nonrecurring restructuring expenses



(430)




-




(430)




-


Less: nonrecurring other expenses



(296)




-




(890)




-


Related income tax benefit



4,633




-




4,763




-


Net income (loss), adjusted



(353)




5,146




6,298




26,585


Preferred stock dividends



539




539




2,156




2,156


Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted



(892)




4,607




4,142




24,429



















Weighted average shares - basic and diluted



7,603,318




7,527,327




7,606,391




7,522,913



















Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, adjusted

















Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, as reported


$

(2.20)



$

0.61



$

(1.60)



$

3.25


Nonrecurring expenses per share, net of taxes



2.08




-




2.14




-


Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, adjusted


$

(0.12)



$

0.61



$

0.54



$

3.25



















Adjusted Return (loss) on Average Assets (ROAA)

















Average assets, as reported



2,290,644




1,998,196




2,136,586




1,931,805



















Annualized ROAA, as reported



(2.80)

%



1.02

%



(0.47)

%



1.38

%

Annualized ROAA, as adjusted



(0.06)

%



1.02

%



0.29

%



1.38

%


















Adjusted Return (loss) on Average Equity (ROAE)

















Average equity, as reported



227,542




216,669




224,631




209,921



















Annualized ROAE, as reported



(28.19)

%



9.42

%



(4.44)

%



12.66

%

Annualized ROAE, as adjusted



(0.62)

%



9.42

%



2.80

%



12.66

%


















Efficiency Ratio, adjusted

















Noninterest expenses, as reported



34,431




11,338




72,967




45,616


Less: nonrecurring intangible impairment



(19,721)




-




(19,721)




-


Less: nonrecurring restructuring expenses



(430)




-




(430)




-


Less: nonrecurring other expenses



(296)




-




(890)




-


Noninterest expenses, adjusted for nonrecurring expenses



13,984




11,338




51,926




45,616



















Efficiency ratio, as reported



204.36

%



61.29

%



110.85

%



56.96

%

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted



83.00

%



61.29

%



78.88

%



56.96

%



























For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net interest spread (FTE)

















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.45

%



6.83

%


6.70

%


6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.46

%



6.84

%


6.71

%


6.71

%


















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



4.47

%



4.45

%


4.70

%



3.66

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)



1.98

%



2.38

%


1.99

%


3.04

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



1.99

%



2.39

%



2.01

%


3.05

%



















As of December 31,



As of December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Tangible common stockholders' equity

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

207,991



$

221,517



$

207,991



$

221,517


Less: intangible assets



-




(14,657)




-




(14,657)


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,991




206,860




207,991




206,860


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)


Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



180,728




179,597




180,728




179,597



















Common shares outstanding



7,603,765




7,527,415




7,603,765




7,527,415


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

23.77



$

23.86



$

23.77



$

23.86





















As of December 31,



As of December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

207,991



$

221,517



$

207,991



$

221,517


Less: intangible assets



-




(14,657)




-




(14,657)


Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



207,991




206,860




207,991




206,860











As of December 31,



As of December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Total tangible assets

















Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,228,098



$

2,035,432



$

2,228,098



$

2,035,432


Less: intangible assets



-




(14,657)




-




(14,657)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,228,098




2,020,775




2,228,098




2,020,775











For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Average tangible stockholders' equity

















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)


$

227,542



$

216,669



$

224,631



$

209,921


Less: average intangible assets



(18,327)




(13,929)




(16,989)




(11,996)


Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



209,215




202,740




207,642




197,925











For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Average tangible assets

















Total average assets (GAAP)


$

2,290,644



$

1,998,196



$

2,136,586



$

1,931,805


Less: average intangible assets



(18,327)




(13,929)




(16,989)




(11,996)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,272,317




1,984,267




2,119,597




1,919,809


Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
Desk (703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.