WKN: 923691 | ISIN: US42722X1063 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.25
17:38 Uhr
25,410 US-Dollar
+0,870
+3,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 15:16 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports 54% Increase in Earnings for the Year Ended 2024

Finanznachrichten News

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.6 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $2.3 million, or 54.3%, over net income of $4.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, reported for the year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $1.7 million, a decrease of $314 thousand compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $2.0 million and an increase of $810 thousand compared to $923 thousand earned in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.02 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $31.7 million since December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $78.0 million since September 30, 2024. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40% through September 18, 2024 and 4.90% from that time through early November 2024. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity.

An increase in interest-bearing deposits of $40.1 million, or 6.5%, offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits of $8.8 million, funded asset growth since December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposit growth of $40.1 million included growth in NOW account balances of $30.1 million, which included $40.7 million in balances reacquired in January 2024 after having been sold in December 2023. The NOW product includes interest-bearing demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program, which allows customers the ability to expand FDIC insurance coverage to balances greater than $250,000. In addition, time deposits grew $20.9 million while money market balances fell $8.6 million, and savings account balances fell $2.4 million. Migration to higher cost deposits throughout the year reflected customers taking advantage of the significant rise in interest rates and an inverted yield curve for most of the period.

The decline in assets since September 30, 2024 reflected the repayment of $50 million in BTFP advances, a decline in NOW account balances of $29.2 million, offset by growth in noninterest-bearing balances of $4.5 million.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $847.6 million as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $34.7 million, or 4.3% from December 31, 2023. Loan balances outstanding were little changed compared to $847.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential real estate, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and multifamily loans grew $39.2 million, $15.7 million, $5.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $29.8 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $30.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $26.1 million during the same period of 2023. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.76% for the year ended 2023 to 2.92% for the year ended 2024. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, increasing to 2.72% during the fourth quarter of 2023, and to 2.80%, 2.83%, 2.90% and 3.13% during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2024, respectively. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter. In addition to an improving NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $946.4 million in 2023 to $1.05 billion in 2024. While an increase in core deposits primarily funded growth in average interest-earning assets, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income decreased $509 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. In December, the Company repositioned its investment portfolio, selling $8.1 million of investments securities available-for-sale with a book yield of 1.67% at a pretax loss of $442 thousand with the intent to reinvest at a higher yield by the end of January 2025. As of December 31, 2024, $4.0 million in proceeds had been reinvested at yields of 5.00% or greater. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $64 thousand with lower investment returns.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income decreased $274 thousand. An increase in mortgage banking revenue of $214 thousand reflecting higher mortgage origination and sale activity partially offset the pretax loss on the sale of investment securities of $442 thousand previously discussed.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year ended December 31, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $328 thousand for the year compared to the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue increased $345 thousand with increased mortgage origination and sale activity. Service charges on deposits increased $202 thousand as the Bank focused on enrollment of commercial customers in cash management services to mitigate the risk of fraudulent activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $153 thousand and included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Card and merchant services increased $52 thousand with increased activity. The investment losses previously discussed offset these increases.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $104 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The net increase included increases in data and item processing expense of $132 thousand, donations of $52 thousand and legal and professional fees of $50 thousand, offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $131 thousand. Data and item processing expense increased as the third quarter included the recovery of several larger fraud losses from prior periods. Donations increased with year-end activity. The increase in legal and professional fees was primarily the result of the timing of third-party services performed. The decline in salaries and employee benefits resulted from lower employee benefit costs.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $106 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included an increase in legal and professional fees of $86 thousand, reflecting increased third-party services associated with the Bank's transition to the more rigorous requirements of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act ("FDICIA").

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year ended December 31, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $398 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $248 thousand and FDIC insurance cost of $168 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved from 2.52% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. While asset quality metrics remain strong, the potential of sticky inflation and long-term rates higher for longer influencing unemployment pushed the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans from.96% as of September 30, 2024 to.98% as of December 31, 2024. As a result, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $179 thousand during the fourth quarter compared to a recovery of credit losses of $7 thousand recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on January 17, 2025, payable on February 7, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. Comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance may include these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries














Balance Sheets (unaudited)

















As of Period End




12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 16,510,418

$ 90,485,075

$ 91,988,101

$ 76,807,485

$ 16,664,061


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

40,481,911

43,803,206

39,518,549

40,267,761

40,927,086


Securities held-to-maturity

91,374,820

92,558,298

93,944,321

95,152,132

96,111,626



Less allowance for credit losses

102,896

110,386

118,787

126,943

103,949



Total securities held-to-maturity

91,271,924

92,447,912

93,825,534

95,025,189

96,007,677











Total securities

131,753,835

136,251,118

133,344,083

135,292,950

136,934,763


Equity securities, at cost

1,404,700

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,363,600


Loans

847,593,970

847,539,088

841,043,351

830,604,389

812,932,872



Less allowance for loan credit losses

8,279,404

8,167,602

8,186,862

8,032,597

7,742,297



Loans, net

839,314,566

839,371,486

832,856,489

822,571,792

805,190,575


Loans held for sale

5,106,956

4,591,950

4,739,191

1,443,270

1,651,118


Premises and equipment

5,688,187

5,805,983

6,010,649

6,164,114

6,329,832


Right of use asset

1,911,836

2,031,653

2,152,804

2,272,962

2,380,555


Accrued interest receivable

3,152,505

3,124,150

3,360,417

3,212,907

2,972,952


Deferred tax assets

4,558,255

4,568,943

4,870,431

4,879,208

4,766,376


Bank owned life insurance

7,411,319

7,379,630

7,159,381

7,122,335

7,172,917


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

1,771,483

1,660,574

1,565,443

1,588,900

1,544,870











Total Assets

$ 1,020,240,567

$ 1,098,331,669

$ 1,091,108,096

$ 1,064,417,030

$ 988,628,126









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 251,431,084

$ 246,907,558

$ 248,150,379

$ 247,549,872

$ 260,204,859



Interest-bearing

656,575,635

685,892,223

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031



Total deposits

908,006,719

932,799,781

927,634,871

902,908,628

876,665,890



FHLB advances and other borrowings

15,000,000

65,000,000

65,000,000

65,000,000

18,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

12,040,695

15,000,000

14,977,576

14,955,152

14,932,727



Lease liabilities

1,984,920

2,105,649

2,226,547

2,345,426

2,450,133



Accrued interest payable

485,160

2,468,369

1,633,334

1,212,747

458,540



Other liabilities

3,694,164

3,662,903

5,441,467

5,336,235

4,889,735











Total Liabilities

941,211,658

1,021,036,702

1,016,913,795

991,758,188

917,397,025










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,198

29,159

29,159

29,159

29,117



Additional paid-in-capital

41,331,966

41,284,421

41,204,072

41,123,723

41,096,972



Retained earnings

44,597,524

43,039,340

41,167,218

39,900,518

38,669,620



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,929,779)

(7,057,953)

(8,206,148)

(8,394,558)

(8,564,608)











Total Shareholders' Equity

79,028,909

77,294,967

74,194,301

72,658,842

71,231,101











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,020,240,567

$ 1,098,331,669

$ 1,091,108,096

$ 1,064,417,030

$ 988,628,126









Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries














Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

















As of Period End




12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023









Per Share Data







Common shares outstanding at period end

2,919,797

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670


Book value per share

$ 27.07

$ 26.51

$ 25.44

$ 24.92

$ 24.45


Tangible book value per share

$ 26.50

$ 25.94

$ 24.88

$ 24.35

$ 23.88









Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)







Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.12 %

12.27 %

11.98 %

11.99 %

12.02 %


Tier 1 capital

12.12 %

12.27 %

11.98 %

11.99 %

12.02 %


Total risk based capital

13.24 %

13.36 %

13.07 %

13.07 %

13.10 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.06 %

8.90 %

8.69 %

8.84 %

9.10 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

7.60 %

6.90 %

6.66 %

6.68 %

7.05 %









Asset Quality Data







Non-accrual loans

$ 1,525,759

$ 1,566,138

$ 1,798,530

$ 1,847,747

$ 1,823,212


Non-performing assets

$ 1,525,759

$ 1,566,138

$ 1,798,530

$ 1,847,747

$ 1,823,212


Non-performing loans to loans

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.22 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.18 %


Allowance for loan credit losses to loans

0.98 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.97 %

0.95 %









Other Data







Loans to deposits ratio

93.35 %

90.86 %

90.67 %

91.99 %

92.73 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Statements of Income (unaudited)























Three Months Ended


Year Ended















12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023


12/31/2024

12/31/2023












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$ 12,057,265

$ 12,066,857

$ 11,471,139

$ 11,181,544

$ 10,659,287


$ 46,776,805

$ 39,596,735


Securities

783,560

747,753

740,308

747,341

754,731


3,018,962

3,020,444


Fed funds sold and other

574,261

1,127,815

1,323,283

891,821

496,210


3,917,180

890,774



Total interest income

13,415,086

13,942,425

13,534,730

12,820,706

11,910,228


53,712,947

43,507,953












Interest Expense










Deposits

4,686,005

5,146,858

5,005,650

4,703,948

4,755,804


19,542,461

15,510,740


Borrowed funds

380,370

756,653

750,049

670,916

160,901


2,557,988

925,582


Subordinated debt

209,934

238,049

238,050

238,049

238,049


924,082

952,197



Total interest expense

5,276,309

6,141,560

5,993,749

5,612,913

5,154,754


23,024,531

17,388,519












Net interest income

8,138,777

7,800,865

7,540,981

7,207,793

6,755,474


30,688,416

26,119,434

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

178,624

(7,396)

168,120

267,370

275,339


606,718

(747,330)

Net interest income after provision










for credit losses

7,960,153

7,808,261

7,372,861

6,940,423

6,480,135


30,081,698

26,866,764












Noninterest income










Mortgage banking revenue

471,510

505,717

280,682

247,976

257,316


1,505,885

1,160,542


Card and merchant services

314,785

294,243

285,572

257,364

346,002


1,151,964

1,100,214


Service charges on deposits

262,583

252,406

237,357

237,020

209,331


989,366

786,938


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

23,398

86,958

28,755

211,641

95,633


350,752

197,694


Loss on sale of investment securities

(442,493)

-

-

-

-


(442,493)

-


Other

5,427

5,022

5,001

19,870

807


35,320

17,656



Total noninterest income

635,210

1,144,346

837,367

973,871

909,042


3,590,794

3,263,044












Noninterest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

3,565,344

3,696,105

3,588,465

3,344,188

3,536,962


14,194,102

14,133,013


Occupancy and equipment

906,738

901,283

869,510

864,008

948,591


3,541,539

3,598,439


Data and item processing

624,021

492,294

654,854

793,519

752,980


2,564,688

2,860,788


Legal and professional fees

291,944

242,411

354,244

288,193

206,178


1,176,792

928,984


FDIC insurance

206,376

210,789

205,143

185,134

190,695


807,442

639,080


Advertising

78,362

93,129

73,236

61,467

77,100


306,194

301,300


Other

617,342

550,529

528,827

558,720

471,476


2,255,418

1,986,239



Total noninterest expense

6,290,127

6,186,540

6,274,279

6,095,229

6,183,982


24,846,175

24,447,843












Income before income taxes

2,305,236

2,766,067

1,935,949

1,819,065

1,205,195


8,826,317

5,681,965

Income tax expense

571,853

718,989

494,293

413,370

282,204


2,198,505

1,386,803

Net income

$ 1,733,383

$ 2,047,078

$ 1,441,656

$ 1,405,695

$ 922,991


$ 6,627,812

$ 4,295,162












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Per Share Data (unaudited)























Three Months Ended


Year Ended




12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023


12/31/2024

12/31/2023












Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.32


$ 2.27

$ 1.48


Diluted

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.32


$ 2.27

$ 1.48

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,919,797

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670


2,919,797

2,911,670

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

2,919,677

2,915,933

2,913,048

2,913,048

2,911,254


2,916,191

2,907,400


Diluted

2,934,754

2,927,377

2,916,951

2,913,048

2,911,254


2,924,791

2,907,400

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06


$ 0.24

$ 0.24












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)






















Three Months Ended


Year Ended




12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023


12/31/2024

12/31/2023












Return on average assets

0.65 %

0.74 %

0.53 %

0.53 %

0.36 %


0.62 %

0.44 %

Return on average equity

8.77 %

10.66 %

7.84 %

7.81 %

5.22 %


8.81 %

6.22 %

Net interest margin

3.13 %

2.90 %

2.83 %

2.80 %

2.72 %


2.92 %

2.76 %

Yield on interest-earning assets

5.16 %

5.21 %

5.09 %

4.97 %

4.80 %


5.10 %

4.60 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.93 %

3.22 %

3.19 %

3.08 %

2.98 %


3.09 %

2.70 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)






































Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans, including LHFS

$ 845,597,778


$12,057,265


5.67 %


$ 847,572,666


$12,066,857


5.66 %


$ 808,993,464


$10,659,287


5.23 %



Securities

136,310,407


783,560


2.30 %


134,590,576


747,753


2.22 %


136,643,313


754,731


2.21 %



Other

51,969,241


574,261


4.40 %


88,296,850


1,127,815


5.08 %


40,040,220


496,210


4.92 %




1,033,877,426


13,415,086


5.16 %


1,070,460,092


13,942,425


5.18 %


985,676,997


11,910,228


4.80 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

22,661,279






23,724,580






27,181,195



























Total Assets

$ 1,056,538,705






$ 1,094,184,672






$ 1,012,858,192

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$ 518,306,801


$ 3,253,566


2.50 %


$ 534,621,187


$ 3,732,942


2.78 %


$ 528,989,271


$ 3,701,997


2.78 %



Time deposits

152,086,436


1,432,439


3.75 %


150,648,796


1,413,916


3.73 %


126,378,474


1,053,807


3.31 %



Interest-bearing deposits

670,393,237


4,686,005


2.78 %


685,269,983


5,146,858


2.99 %


655,367,745


4,755,804


2.88 %



Borrowings

46,286,930


590,304


5.08 %


79,985,590


994,702


4.95 %


30,531,086


398,950


5.18 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

716,680,167


5,276,309


2.93 %


765,255,573


6,141,560


3.19 %


685,898,831


5,154,754


2.98 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

253,879,418






244,995,638






250,463,836







Other

7,305,326






7,765,752






6,391,945



























Total Liabilities

977,864,911






1,018,016,963






942,754,612



























Cost of Total Deposits





2.02 %






2.20 %






2.08 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-




















bearing liabilities plus non-




















interest-bearing deposits)





2.16 %






2.42 %






2.18 %






















Shareholders' equity

78,673,794






76,167,709






70,103,580



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,056,538,705






$ 1,094,184,672






$ 1,012,858,192



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 8,138,777


3.13 %




$ 7,800,865


2.90 %




$ 6,755,474


2.72 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)




























Year Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate









ASSETS














Interest-earning assets:














Loans, including LHFS

$ 839,224,673


$46,776,805


5.57 %


$ 785,187,254


$39,596,735


5.04 %



Securities

136,828,070


3,018,962


2.21 %


140,933,755


3,020,444


2.14 %



Other

76,579,067


3,917,180


5.12 %


20,297,550


890,774


4.39 %



Interest-earning assets

1,052,631,810


53,712,947


5.10 %


946,418,559


43,507,953


4.60 %
















Noninterest-earning assets

23,635,945






24,581,969





















Total Assets

$ 1,076,267,755






$ 971,000,528



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

$ 531,478,268


$14,342,609


2.70 %


$ 492,726,052


$13,166,998


2.67 %



Time deposits

142,704,542


5,199,852


3.64 %


115,986,950


2,343,742


2.02 %



Interest-bearing deposits

674,182,810


19,542,461


2.90 %


608,713,002


15,510,740


2.55 %



Borrowings

69,941,302


3,482,070


4.98 %


34,671,067


1,877,779


5.42 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

744,124,112


23,024,531


3.09 %


643,384,069


17,388,519


2.70 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

249,951,973






253,098,292







Other

6,944,062






5,425,561





















Total Liabilities

1,001,020,147






901,907,922





















Cost of Total Deposits





2.11 %






1.80 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-














bearing liabilities plus non-














interest-bearing deposits)





2.32 %






1.94 %
















Shareholders' equity

75,247,608






69,092,606





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,076,267,755






$ 971,000,528





















Net interest income / NIM



$30,688,416


2.92 %




$26,119,434


2.76 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries














Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)

















As of Period End




12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023









Loans:






Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development

$ 59,761,206

$ 64,686,070

$ 89,921,555

$ 88,793,186

$ 89,525,228


Multifamily

25,185,498

23,437,101

21,281,351

21,682,394

21,784,953


Farmland

32,424,255

30,448,216

30,317,070

30,546,050

30,821,848


Other:








Owner occupied

136,172,517

137,266,535

130,560,913

137,654,633

136,628,801



Non-owner occupied

159,150,227

154,090,059

143,246,131

131,114,323

119,979,964









Residential, including home equity

296,196,340

297,472,722

290,587,107

284,962,472

280,523,837

Commercial and industrial

134,164,953

135,355,039

130,148,584

130,972,545

128,933,413

Consumer

1,036,859

1,296,915

1,392,904

1,369,535

1,203,039



Gross loans

844,091,855

844,052,657

837,455,615

827,095,138

809,401,083



Net deferred loan costs

3,502,115

3,486,431

3,587,736

3,509,251

3,531,789



Total Loans

$847,593,970

$847,539,088

$841,043,351

$830,604,389

$812,932,872









Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing demand

$251,431,084

$246,907,558

$248,150,379

$247,549,872

$260,204,859

Interest-bearing:







NOW 1

194,682,425

223,884,815

223,072,312

202,226,731

164,536,186


Savings

69,979,571

69,566,114

69,495,486

74,761,620

72,374,445


Money Market

240,320,055

239,982,813

237,799,850

252,954,674

248,898,935


Time


151,593,584

152,458,481

149,116,844

125,415,731

130,651,465



Total interest-bearing

656,575,635

685,892,223

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031



Total Deposits

$908,006,719

$932,799,781

$927,634,871

$902,908,628

$876,665,890










1.

Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.




SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
