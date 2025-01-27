Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports 54% Increase in Earnings for the Year Ended 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.6 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $2.3 million, or 54.3%, over net income of $4.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, reported for the year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $1.7 million, a decrease of $314 thousand compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $2.0 million and an increase of $810 thousand compared to $923 thousand earned in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.02 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $31.7 million since December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $78.0 million since September 30, 2024. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40% through September 18, 2024 and 4.90% from that time through early November 2024. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity.
An increase in interest-bearing deposits of $40.1 million, or 6.5%, offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits of $8.8 million, funded asset growth since December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposit growth of $40.1 million included growth in NOW account balances of $30.1 million, which included $40.7 million in balances reacquired in January 2024 after having been sold in December 2023. The NOW product includes interest-bearing demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program, which allows customers the ability to expand FDIC insurance coverage to balances greater than $250,000. In addition, time deposits grew $20.9 million while money market balances fell $8.6 million, and savings account balances fell $2.4 million. Migration to higher cost deposits throughout the year reflected customers taking advantage of the significant rise in interest rates and an inverted yield curve for most of the period.
The decline in assets since September 30, 2024 reflected the repayment of $50 million in BTFP advances, a decline in NOW account balances of $29.2 million, offset by growth in noninterest-bearing balances of $4.5 million.
Loan balances outstanding grew to $847.6 million as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $34.7 million, or 4.3% from December 31, 2023. Loan balances outstanding were little changed compared to $847.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential real estate, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and multifamily loans grew $39.2 million, $15.7 million, $5.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $29.8 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $30.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $26.1 million during the same period of 2023. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.76% for the year ended 2023 to 2.92% for the year ended 2024. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, increasing to 2.72% during the fourth quarter of 2023, and to 2.80%, 2.83%, 2.90% and 3.13% during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2024, respectively. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter. In addition to an improving NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $946.4 million in 2023 to $1.05 billion in 2024. While an increase in core deposits primarily funded growth in average interest-earning assets, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.
Noninterest Income
Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income decreased $509 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. In December, the Company repositioned its investment portfolio, selling $8.1 million of investments securities available-for-sale with a book yield of 1.67% at a pretax loss of $442 thousand with the intent to reinvest at a higher yield by the end of January 2025. As of December 31, 2024, $4.0 million in proceeds had been reinvested at yields of 5.00% or greater. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $64 thousand with lower investment returns.
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income decreased $274 thousand. An increase in mortgage banking revenue of $214 thousand reflecting higher mortgage origination and sale activity partially offset the pretax loss on the sale of investment securities of $442 thousand previously discussed.
Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year ended December 31, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $328 thousand for the year compared to the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue increased $345 thousand with increased mortgage origination and sale activity. Service charges on deposits increased $202 thousand as the Bank focused on enrollment of commercial customers in cash management services to mitigate the risk of fraudulent activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $153 thousand and included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Card and merchant services increased $52 thousand with increased activity. The investment losses previously discussed offset these increases.
Noninterest Expense
Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $104 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The net increase included increases in data and item processing expense of $132 thousand, donations of $52 thousand and legal and professional fees of $50 thousand, offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $131 thousand. Data and item processing expense increased as the third quarter included the recovery of several larger fraud losses from prior periods. Donations increased with year-end activity. The increase in legal and professional fees was primarily the result of the timing of third-party services performed. The decline in salaries and employee benefits resulted from lower employee benefit costs.
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $106 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included an increase in legal and professional fees of $86 thousand, reflecting increased third-party services associated with the Bank's transition to the more rigorous requirements of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act ("FDICIA").
Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year ended December 31, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $398 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $248 thousand and FDIC insurance cost of $168 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved from 2.52% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. While asset quality metrics remain strong, the potential of sticky inflation and long-term rates higher for longer influencing unemployment pushed the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans from.96% as of September 30, 2024 to.98% as of December 31, 2024. As a result, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $179 thousand during the fourth quarter compared to a recovery of credit losses of $7 thousand recorded in the third quarter of 2024.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on January 17, 2025, payable on February 7, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. Comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance may include these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of Period End
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 16,510,418
$ 90,485,075
$ 91,988,101
$ 76,807,485
$ 16,664,061
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
40,481,911
43,803,206
39,518,549
40,267,761
40,927,086
Securities held-to-maturity
91,374,820
92,558,298
93,944,321
95,152,132
96,111,626
Less allowance for credit losses
102,896
110,386
118,787
126,943
103,949
Total securities held-to-maturity
91,271,924
92,447,912
93,825,534
95,025,189
96,007,677
Total securities
131,753,835
136,251,118
133,344,083
135,292,950
136,934,763
Equity securities, at cost
1,404,700
1,404,600
1,404,600
1,404,600
1,363,600
Loans
847,593,970
847,539,088
841,043,351
830,604,389
812,932,872
Less allowance for loan credit losses
8,279,404
8,167,602
8,186,862
8,032,597
7,742,297
Loans, net
839,314,566
839,371,486
832,856,489
822,571,792
805,190,575
Loans held for sale
5,106,956
4,591,950
4,739,191
1,443,270
1,651,118
Premises and equipment
5,688,187
5,805,983
6,010,649
6,164,114
6,329,832
Right of use asset
1,911,836
2,031,653
2,152,804
2,272,962
2,380,555
Accrued interest receivable
3,152,505
3,124,150
3,360,417
3,212,907
2,972,952
Deferred tax assets
4,558,255
4,568,943
4,870,431
4,879,208
4,766,376
Bank owned life insurance
7,411,319
7,379,630
7,159,381
7,122,335
7,172,917
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
1,771,483
1,660,574
1,565,443
1,588,900
1,544,870
Total Assets
$ 1,020,240,567
$ 1,098,331,669
$ 1,091,108,096
$ 1,064,417,030
$ 988,628,126
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 251,431,084
$ 246,907,558
$ 248,150,379
$ 247,549,872
$ 260,204,859
Interest-bearing
656,575,635
685,892,223
679,484,492
655,358,756
616,461,031
Total deposits
908,006,719
932,799,781
927,634,871
902,908,628
876,665,890
FHLB advances and other borrowings
15,000,000
65,000,000
65,000,000
65,000,000
18,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
12,040,695
15,000,000
14,977,576
14,955,152
14,932,727
Lease liabilities
1,984,920
2,105,649
2,226,547
2,345,426
2,450,133
Accrued interest payable
485,160
2,468,369
1,633,334
1,212,747
458,540
Other liabilities
3,694,164
3,662,903
5,441,467
5,336,235
4,889,735
Total Liabilities
941,211,658
1,021,036,702
1,016,913,795
991,758,188
917,397,025
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,198
29,159
29,159
29,159
29,117
Additional paid-in-capital
41,331,966
41,284,421
41,204,072
41,123,723
41,096,972
Retained earnings
44,597,524
43,039,340
41,167,218
39,900,518
38,669,620
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,929,779)
(7,057,953)
(8,206,148)
(8,394,558)
(8,564,608)
Total Shareholders' Equity
79,028,909
77,294,967
74,194,301
72,658,842
71,231,101
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,020,240,567
$ 1,098,331,669
$ 1,091,108,096
$ 1,064,417,030
$ 988,628,126
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of Period End
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,919,797
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,911,670
Book value per share
$ 27.07
$ 26.51
$ 25.44
$ 24.92
$ 24.45
Tangible book value per share
$ 26.50
$ 25.94
$ 24.88
$ 24.35
$ 23.88
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
12.12 %
12.27 %
11.98 %
11.99 %
12.02 %
Tier 1 capital
12.12 %
12.27 %
11.98 %
11.99 %
12.02 %
Total risk based capital
13.24 %
13.36 %
13.07 %
13.07 %
13.10 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.06 %
8.90 %
8.69 %
8.84 %
9.10 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
7.60 %
6.90 %
6.66 %
6.68 %
7.05 %
Asset Quality Data
Non-accrual loans
$ 1,525,759
$ 1,566,138
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,847,747
$ 1,823,212
Non-performing assets
$ 1,525,759
$ 1,566,138
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,847,747
$ 1,823,212
Non-performing loans to loans
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.18 %
Allowance for loan credit losses to loans
0.98 %
0.96 %
0.96 %
0.97 %
0.95 %
Other Data
Loans to deposits ratio
93.35 %
90.86 %
90.67 %
91.99 %
92.73 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 12,057,265
$ 12,066,857
$ 11,471,139
$ 11,181,544
$ 10,659,287
$ 46,776,805
$ 39,596,735
Securities
783,560
747,753
740,308
747,341
754,731
3,018,962
3,020,444
Fed funds sold and other
574,261
1,127,815
1,323,283
891,821
496,210
3,917,180
890,774
Total interest income
13,415,086
13,942,425
13,534,730
12,820,706
11,910,228
53,712,947
43,507,953
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,686,005
5,146,858
5,005,650
4,703,948
4,755,804
19,542,461
15,510,740
Borrowed funds
380,370
756,653
750,049
670,916
160,901
2,557,988
925,582
Subordinated debt
209,934
238,049
238,050
238,049
238,049
924,082
952,197
Total interest expense
5,276,309
6,141,560
5,993,749
5,612,913
5,154,754
23,024,531
17,388,519
Net interest income
8,138,777
7,800,865
7,540,981
7,207,793
6,755,474
30,688,416
26,119,434
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
178,624
(7,396)
168,120
267,370
275,339
606,718
(747,330)
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
7,960,153
7,808,261
7,372,861
6,940,423
6,480,135
30,081,698
26,866,764
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking revenue
471,510
505,717
280,682
247,976
257,316
1,505,885
1,160,542
Card and merchant services
314,785
294,243
285,572
257,364
346,002
1,151,964
1,100,214
Service charges on deposits
262,583
252,406
237,357
237,020
209,331
989,366
786,938
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
23,398
86,958
28,755
211,641
95,633
350,752
197,694
Loss on sale of investment securities
(442,493)
-
-
-
-
(442,493)
-
Other
5,427
5,022
5,001
19,870
807
35,320
17,656
Total noninterest income
635,210
1,144,346
837,367
973,871
909,042
3,590,794
3,263,044
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,565,344
3,696,105
3,588,465
3,344,188
3,536,962
14,194,102
14,133,013
Occupancy and equipment
906,738
901,283
869,510
864,008
948,591
3,541,539
3,598,439
Data and item processing
624,021
492,294
654,854
793,519
752,980
2,564,688
2,860,788
Legal and professional fees
291,944
242,411
354,244
288,193
206,178
1,176,792
928,984
FDIC insurance
206,376
210,789
205,143
185,134
190,695
807,442
639,080
Advertising
78,362
93,129
73,236
61,467
77,100
306,194
301,300
Other
617,342
550,529
528,827
558,720
471,476
2,255,418
1,986,239
Total noninterest expense
6,290,127
6,186,540
6,274,279
6,095,229
6,183,982
24,846,175
24,447,843
Income before income taxes
2,305,236
2,766,067
1,935,949
1,819,065
1,205,195
8,826,317
5,681,965
Income tax expense
571,853
718,989
494,293
413,370
282,204
2,198,505
1,386,803
Net income
$ 1,733,383
$ 2,047,078
$ 1,441,656
$ 1,405,695
$ 922,991
$ 6,627,812
$ 4,295,162
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 2.27
$ 1.48
Diluted
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 2.27
$ 1.48
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,919,797
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,911,670
2,919,797
2,911,670
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,919,677
2,915,933
2,913,048
2,913,048
2,911,254
2,916,191
2,907,400
Diluted
2,934,754
2,927,377
2,916,951
2,913,048
2,911,254
2,924,791
2,907,400
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Return on average assets
0.65 %
0.74 %
0.53 %
0.53 %
0.36 %
0.62 %
0.44 %
Return on average equity
8.77 %
10.66 %
7.84 %
7.81 %
5.22 %
8.81 %
6.22 %
Net interest margin
3.13 %
2.90 %
2.83 %
2.80 %
2.72 %
2.92 %
2.76 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.16 %
5.21 %
5.09 %
4.97 %
4.80 %
5.10 %
4.60 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.93 %
3.22 %
3.19 %
3.08 %
2.98 %
3.09 %
2.70 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 845,597,778
$12,057,265
5.67 %
$ 847,572,666
$12,066,857
5.66 %
$ 808,993,464
$10,659,287
5.23 %
Securities
136,310,407
783,560
2.30 %
134,590,576
747,753
2.22 %
136,643,313
754,731
2.21 %
Other
51,969,241
574,261
4.40 %
88,296,850
1,127,815
5.08 %
40,040,220
496,210
4.92 %
1,033,877,426
13,415,086
5.16 %
1,070,460,092
13,942,425
5.18 %
985,676,997
11,910,228
4.80 %
Noninterest-earning assets
22,661,279
23,724,580
27,181,195
Total Assets
$ 1,056,538,705
$ 1,094,184,672
$ 1,012,858,192
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 518,306,801
$ 3,253,566
2.50 %
$ 534,621,187
$ 3,732,942
2.78 %
$ 528,989,271
$ 3,701,997
2.78 %
Time deposits
152,086,436
1,432,439
3.75 %
150,648,796
1,413,916
3.73 %
126,378,474
1,053,807
3.31 %
Interest-bearing deposits
670,393,237
4,686,005
2.78 %
685,269,983
5,146,858
2.99 %
655,367,745
4,755,804
2.88 %
Borrowings
46,286,930
590,304
5.08 %
79,985,590
994,702
4.95 %
30,531,086
398,950
5.18 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
716,680,167
5,276,309
2.93 %
765,255,573
6,141,560
3.19 %
685,898,831
5,154,754
2.98 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
253,879,418
244,995,638
250,463,836
Other
7,305,326
7,765,752
6,391,945
Total Liabilities
977,864,911
1,018,016,963
942,754,612
Cost of Total Deposits
2.02 %
2.20 %
2.08 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.16 %
2.42 %
2.18 %
Shareholders' equity
78,673,794
76,167,709
70,103,580
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,056,538,705
$ 1,094,184,672
$ 1,012,858,192
Net interest income / NIM
$ 8,138,777
3.13 %
$ 7,800,865
2.90 %
$ 6,755,474
2.72 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 839,224,673
$46,776,805
5.57 %
$ 785,187,254
$39,596,735
5.04 %
Securities
136,828,070
3,018,962
2.21 %
140,933,755
3,020,444
2.14 %
Other
76,579,067
3,917,180
5.12 %
20,297,550
890,774
4.39 %
Interest-earning assets
1,052,631,810
53,712,947
5.10 %
946,418,559
43,507,953
4.60 %
Noninterest-earning assets
23,635,945
24,581,969
Total Assets
$ 1,076,267,755
$ 971,000,528
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 531,478,268
$14,342,609
2.70 %
$ 492,726,052
$13,166,998
2.67 %
Time deposits
142,704,542
5,199,852
3.64 %
115,986,950
2,343,742
2.02 %
Interest-bearing deposits
674,182,810
19,542,461
2.90 %
608,713,002
15,510,740
2.55 %
Borrowings
69,941,302
3,482,070
4.98 %
34,671,067
1,877,779
5.42 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
744,124,112
23,024,531
3.09 %
643,384,069
17,388,519
2.70 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
249,951,973
253,098,292
Other
6,944,062
5,425,561
Total Liabilities
1,001,020,147
901,907,922
Cost of Total Deposits
2.11 %
1.80 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.32 %
1.94 %
Shareholders' equity
75,247,608
69,092,606
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,076,267,755
$ 971,000,528
Net interest income / NIM
$30,688,416
2.92 %
$26,119,434
2.76 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 59,761,206
$ 64,686,070
$ 89,921,555
$ 88,793,186
$ 89,525,228
Multifamily
25,185,498
23,437,101
21,281,351
21,682,394
21,784,953
Farmland
32,424,255
30,448,216
30,317,070
30,546,050
30,821,848
Other:
Owner occupied
136,172,517
137,266,535
130,560,913
137,654,633
136,628,801
Non-owner occupied
159,150,227
154,090,059
143,246,131
131,114,323
119,979,964
Residential, including home equity
296,196,340
297,472,722
290,587,107
284,962,472
280,523,837
Commercial and industrial
134,164,953
135,355,039
130,148,584
130,972,545
128,933,413
Consumer
1,036,859
1,296,915
1,392,904
1,369,535
1,203,039
Gross loans
844,091,855
844,052,657
837,455,615
827,095,138
809,401,083
Net deferred loan costs
3,502,115
3,486,431
3,587,736
3,509,251
3,531,789
Total Loans
$847,593,970
$847,539,088
$841,043,351
$830,604,389
$812,932,872
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$251,431,084
$246,907,558
$248,150,379
$247,549,872
$260,204,859
Interest-bearing:
NOW 1
194,682,425
223,884,815
223,072,312
202,226,731
164,536,186
Savings
69,979,571
69,566,114
69,495,486
74,761,620
72,374,445
Money Market
240,320,055
239,982,813
237,799,850
252,954,674
248,898,935
Time
151,593,584
152,458,481
149,116,844
125,415,731
130,651,465
Total interest-bearing
656,575,635
685,892,223
679,484,492
655,358,756
616,461,031
Total Deposits
$908,006,719
$932,799,781
$927,634,871
$902,908,628
$876,665,890
1.
Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
