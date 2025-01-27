Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports 54% Increase in Earnings for the Year Ended 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.6 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $2.3 million, or 54.3%, over net income of $4.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, reported for the year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $1.7 million, a decrease of $314 thousand compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $2.0 million and an increase of $810 thousand compared to $923 thousand earned in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.02 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $31.7 million since December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $78.0 million since September 30, 2024. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40% through September 18, 2024 and 4.90% from that time through early November 2024. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity.

An increase in interest-bearing deposits of $40.1 million, or 6.5%, offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits of $8.8 million, funded asset growth since December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposit growth of $40.1 million included growth in NOW account balances of $30.1 million, which included $40.7 million in balances reacquired in January 2024 after having been sold in December 2023. The NOW product includes interest-bearing demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program, which allows customers the ability to expand FDIC insurance coverage to balances greater than $250,000. In addition, time deposits grew $20.9 million while money market balances fell $8.6 million, and savings account balances fell $2.4 million. Migration to higher cost deposits throughout the year reflected customers taking advantage of the significant rise in interest rates and an inverted yield curve for most of the period.

The decline in assets since September 30, 2024 reflected the repayment of $50 million in BTFP advances, a decline in NOW account balances of $29.2 million, offset by growth in noninterest-bearing balances of $4.5 million.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $847.6 million as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $34.7 million, or 4.3% from December 31, 2023. Loan balances outstanding were little changed compared to $847.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential real estate, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and multifamily loans grew $39.2 million, $15.7 million, $5.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $29.8 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $30.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $26.1 million during the same period of 2023. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.76% for the year ended 2023 to 2.92% for the year ended 2024. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, increasing to 2.72% during the fourth quarter of 2023, and to 2.80%, 2.83%, 2.90% and 3.13% during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2024, respectively. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter. In addition to an improving NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $946.4 million in 2023 to $1.05 billion in 2024. While an increase in core deposits primarily funded growth in average interest-earning assets, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income decreased $509 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. In December, the Company repositioned its investment portfolio, selling $8.1 million of investments securities available-for-sale with a book yield of 1.67% at a pretax loss of $442 thousand with the intent to reinvest at a higher yield by the end of January 2025. As of December 31, 2024, $4.0 million in proceeds had been reinvested at yields of 5.00% or greater. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $64 thousand with lower investment returns.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income decreased $274 thousand. An increase in mortgage banking revenue of $214 thousand reflecting higher mortgage origination and sale activity partially offset the pretax loss on the sale of investment securities of $442 thousand previously discussed.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year ended December 31, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $328 thousand for the year compared to the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue increased $345 thousand with increased mortgage origination and sale activity. Service charges on deposits increased $202 thousand as the Bank focused on enrollment of commercial customers in cash management services to mitigate the risk of fraudulent activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $153 thousand and included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Card and merchant services increased $52 thousand with increased activity. The investment losses previously discussed offset these increases.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $104 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The net increase included increases in data and item processing expense of $132 thousand, donations of $52 thousand and legal and professional fees of $50 thousand, offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $131 thousand. Data and item processing expense increased as the third quarter included the recovery of several larger fraud losses from prior periods. Donations increased with year-end activity. The increase in legal and professional fees was primarily the result of the timing of third-party services performed. The decline in salaries and employee benefits resulted from lower employee benefit costs.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $106 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included an increase in legal and professional fees of $86 thousand, reflecting increased third-party services associated with the Bank's transition to the more rigorous requirements of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act ("FDICIA").

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year ended December 31, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $398 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $248 thousand and FDIC insurance cost of $168 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved from 2.52% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. While asset quality metrics remain strong, the potential of sticky inflation and long-term rates higher for longer influencing unemployment pushed the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans from.96% as of September 30, 2024 to.98% as of December 31, 2024. As a result, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $179 thousand during the fourth quarter compared to a recovery of credit losses of $7 thousand recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on January 17, 2025, payable on February 7, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. Comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance may include these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Balance Sheets (unaudited)































As of Period End





12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 16,510,418 $ 90,485,075 $ 91,988,101 $ 76,807,485 $ 16,664,061

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 40,481,911 43,803,206 39,518,549 40,267,761 40,927,086

Securities held-to-maturity 91,374,820 92,558,298 93,944,321 95,152,132 96,111,626



Less allowance for credit losses 102,896 110,386 118,787 126,943 103,949



Total securities held-to-maturity 91,271,924 92,447,912 93,825,534 95,025,189 96,007,677



















Total securities 131,753,835 136,251,118 133,344,083 135,292,950 136,934,763

Equity securities, at cost 1,404,700 1,404,600 1,404,600 1,404,600 1,363,600

Loans 847,593,970 847,539,088 841,043,351 830,604,389 812,932,872



Less allowance for loan credit losses 8,279,404 8,167,602 8,186,862 8,032,597 7,742,297



Loans, net 839,314,566 839,371,486 832,856,489 822,571,792 805,190,575

Loans held for sale 5,106,956 4,591,950 4,739,191 1,443,270 1,651,118

Premises and equipment 5,688,187 5,805,983 6,010,649 6,164,114 6,329,832

Right of use asset 1,911,836 2,031,653 2,152,804 2,272,962 2,380,555

Accrued interest receivable 3,152,505 3,124,150 3,360,417 3,212,907 2,972,952

Deferred tax assets 4,558,255 4,568,943 4,870,431 4,879,208 4,766,376

Bank owned life insurance 7,411,319 7,379,630 7,159,381 7,122,335 7,172,917

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,771,483 1,660,574 1,565,443 1,588,900 1,544,870



















Total Assets $ 1,020,240,567 $ 1,098,331,669 $ 1,091,108,096 $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 251,431,084 $ 246,907,558 $ 248,150,379 $ 247,549,872 $ 260,204,859



Interest-bearing 656,575,635 685,892,223 679,484,492 655,358,756 616,461,031



Total deposits 908,006,719 932,799,781 927,634,871 902,908,628 876,665,890



FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,000,000 65,000,000 65,000,000 65,000,000 18,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 12,040,695 15,000,000 14,977,576 14,955,152 14,932,727



Lease liabilities 1,984,920 2,105,649 2,226,547 2,345,426 2,450,133



Accrued interest payable 485,160 2,468,369 1,633,334 1,212,747 458,540



Other liabilities 3,694,164 3,662,903 5,441,467 5,336,235 4,889,735



















Total Liabilities 941,211,658 1,021,036,702 1,016,913,795 991,758,188 917,397,025

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,198 29,159 29,159 29,159 29,117



Additional paid-in-capital 41,331,966 41,284,421 41,204,072 41,123,723 41,096,972



Retained earnings 44,597,524 43,039,340 41,167,218 39,900,518 38,669,620



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,929,779) (7,057,953) (8,206,148) (8,394,558) (8,564,608)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 79,028,909 77,294,967 74,194,301 72,658,842 71,231,101



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,020,240,567 $ 1,098,331,669 $ 1,091,108,096 $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Selected Financial Data (unaudited)































As of Period End





12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023















Per Share Data











Common shares outstanding at period end 2,919,797 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,911,670

Book value per share $ 27.07 $ 26.51 $ 25.44 $ 24.92 $ 24.45

Tangible book value per share $ 26.50 $ 25.94 $ 24.88 $ 24.35 $ 23.88















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)











Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 12.12 % 12.27 % 11.98 % 11.99 % 12.02 %

Tier 1 capital 12.12 % 12.27 % 11.98 % 11.99 % 12.02 %

Total risk based capital 13.24 % 13.36 % 13.07 % 13.07 % 13.10 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.06 % 8.90 % 8.69 % 8.84 % 9.10 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 7.60 % 6.90 % 6.66 % 6.68 % 7.05 %















Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans $ 1,525,759 $ 1,566,138 $ 1,798,530 $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212

Non-performing assets $ 1,525,759 $ 1,566,138 $ 1,798,530 $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212

Non-performing loans to loans 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.22 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.18 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.95 %















Other Data











Loans to deposits ratio 93.35 % 90.86 % 90.67 % 91.99 % 92.73 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Statements of Income (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



























12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023

12/31/2024 12/31/2023





















Interest Income

















Loans, including fees $ 12,057,265 $ 12,066,857 $ 11,471,139 $ 11,181,544 $ 10,659,287

$ 46,776,805 $ 39,596,735

Securities 783,560 747,753 740,308 747,341 754,731

3,018,962 3,020,444

Fed funds sold and other 574,261 1,127,815 1,323,283 891,821 496,210

3,917,180 890,774



Total interest income 13,415,086 13,942,425 13,534,730 12,820,706 11,910,228

53,712,947 43,507,953





















Interest Expense

















Deposits 4,686,005 5,146,858 5,005,650 4,703,948 4,755,804

19,542,461 15,510,740

Borrowed funds 380,370 756,653 750,049 670,916 160,901

2,557,988 925,582

Subordinated debt 209,934 238,049 238,050 238,049 238,049

924,082 952,197



Total interest expense 5,276,309 6,141,560 5,993,749 5,612,913 5,154,754

23,024,531 17,388,519





















Net interest income 8,138,777 7,800,865 7,540,981 7,207,793 6,755,474

30,688,416 26,119,434 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 178,624 (7,396) 168,120 267,370 275,339

606,718 (747,330) Net interest income after provision

















for credit losses 7,960,153 7,808,261 7,372,861 6,940,423 6,480,135

30,081,698 26,866,764





















Noninterest income

















Mortgage banking revenue 471,510 505,717 280,682 247,976 257,316

1,505,885 1,160,542

Card and merchant services 314,785 294,243 285,572 257,364 346,002

1,151,964 1,100,214

Service charges on deposits 262,583 252,406 237,357 237,020 209,331

989,366 786,938

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 23,398 86,958 28,755 211,641 95,633

350,752 197,694

Loss on sale of investment securities (442,493) - - - -

(442,493) -

Other 5,427 5,022 5,001 19,870 807

35,320 17,656



Total noninterest income 635,210 1,144,346 837,367 973,871 909,042

3,590,794 3,263,044





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 3,565,344 3,696,105 3,588,465 3,344,188 3,536,962

14,194,102 14,133,013

Occupancy and equipment 906,738 901,283 869,510 864,008 948,591

3,541,539 3,598,439

Data and item processing 624,021 492,294 654,854 793,519 752,980

2,564,688 2,860,788

Legal and professional fees 291,944 242,411 354,244 288,193 206,178

1,176,792 928,984

FDIC insurance 206,376 210,789 205,143 185,134 190,695

807,442 639,080

Advertising 78,362 93,129 73,236 61,467 77,100

306,194 301,300

Other 617,342 550,529 528,827 558,720 471,476

2,255,418 1,986,239



Total noninterest expense 6,290,127 6,186,540 6,274,279 6,095,229 6,183,982

24,846,175 24,447,843





















Income before income taxes 2,305,236 2,766,067 1,935,949 1,819,065 1,205,195

8,826,317 5,681,965 Income tax expense 571,853 718,989 494,293 413,370 282,204

2,198,505 1,386,803 Net income $ 1,733,383 $ 2,047,078 $ 1,441,656 $ 1,405,695 $ 922,991

$ 6,627,812 $ 4,295,162





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Per Share Data (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023

12/31/2024 12/31/2023





















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32

$ 2.27 $ 1.48

Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32

$ 2.27 $ 1.48 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,919,797 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,911,670

2,919,797 2,911,670 Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 2,919,677 2,915,933 2,913,048 2,913,048 2,911,254

2,916,191 2,907,400

Diluted 2,934,754 2,927,377 2,916,951 2,913,048 2,911,254

2,924,791 2,907,400 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ 0.24 $ 0.24





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023

12/31/2024 12/31/2023





















Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.74 % 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.36 %

0.62 % 0.44 % Return on average equity 8.77 % 10.66 % 7.84 % 7.81 % 5.22 %

8.81 % 6.22 % Net interest margin 3.13 % 2.90 % 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.72 %

2.92 % 2.76 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.16 % 5.21 % 5.09 % 4.97 % 4.80 %

5.10 % 4.60 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.93 % 3.22 % 3.19 % 3.08 % 2.98 %

3.09 % 2.70 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)









































































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023





Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate





















ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans, including LHFS $ 845,597,778

$12,057,265

5.67 %

$ 847,572,666

$12,066,857

5.66 %

$ 808,993,464

$10,659,287

5.23 %



Securities 136,310,407

783,560

2.30 %

134,590,576

747,753

2.22 %

136,643,313

754,731

2.21 %



Other 51,969,241

574,261

4.40 %

88,296,850

1,127,815

5.08 %

40,040,220

496,210

4.92 %





1,033,877,426

13,415,086

5.16 %

1,070,460,092

13,942,425

5.18 %

985,676,997

11,910,228

4.80 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 22,661,279









23,724,580









27,181,195



















































Total Assets $ 1,056,538,705









$ 1,094,184,672









$ 1,012,858,192















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 518,306,801

$ 3,253,566

2.50 %

$ 534,621,187

$ 3,732,942

2.78 %

$ 528,989,271

$ 3,701,997

2.78 %



Time deposits 152,086,436

1,432,439

3.75 %

150,648,796

1,413,916

3.73 %

126,378,474

1,053,807

3.31 %



Interest-bearing deposits 670,393,237

4,686,005

2.78 %

685,269,983

5,146,858

2.99 %

655,367,745

4,755,804

2.88 %



Borrowings 46,286,930

590,304

5.08 %

79,985,590

994,702

4.95 %

30,531,086

398,950

5.18 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 716,680,167

5,276,309

2.93 %

765,255,573

6,141,560

3.19 %

685,898,831

5,154,754

2.98 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 253,879,418









244,995,638









250,463,836











Other 7,305,326









7,765,752









6,391,945



















































Total Liabilities 977,864,911









1,018,016,963









942,754,612



















































Cost of Total Deposits







2.02 %









2.20 %









2.08 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-





































bearing liabilities plus non-





































interest-bearing deposits)







2.16 %









2.42 %









2.18 %









































Shareholders' equity 78,673,794









76,167,709









70,103,580



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,056,538,705









$ 1,094,184,672









$ 1,012,858,192



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 8,138,777

3.13 %





$ 7,800,865

2.90 %





$ 6,755,474

2.72 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)





















































Year Ended





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate















ASSETS

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans, including LHFS $ 839,224,673

$46,776,805

5.57 %

$ 785,187,254

$39,596,735

5.04 %



Securities 136,828,070

3,018,962

2.21 %

140,933,755

3,020,444

2.14 %



Other 76,579,067

3,917,180

5.12 %

20,297,550

890,774

4.39 %



Interest-earning assets 1,052,631,810

53,712,947

5.10 %

946,418,559

43,507,953

4.60 %





























Noninterest-earning assets 23,635,945









24,581,969







































Total Assets $ 1,076,267,755









$ 971,000,528



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits $ 531,478,268

$14,342,609

2.70 %

$ 492,726,052

$13,166,998

2.67 %



Time deposits 142,704,542

5,199,852

3.64 %

115,986,950

2,343,742

2.02 %



Interest-bearing deposits 674,182,810

19,542,461

2.90 %

608,713,002

15,510,740

2.55 %



Borrowings 69,941,302

3,482,070

4.98 %

34,671,067

1,877,779

5.42 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 744,124,112

23,024,531

3.09 %

643,384,069

17,388,519

2.70 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits 249,951,973









253,098,292











Other 6,944,062









5,425,561







































Total Liabilities 1,001,020,147









901,907,922







































Cost of Total Deposits







2.11 %









1.80 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-

























bearing liabilities plus non-

























interest-bearing deposits)







2.32 %









1.94 %





























Shareholders' equity 75,247,608









69,092,606







































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,076,267,755









$ 971,000,528







































Net interest income / NIM



$30,688,416

2.92 %





$26,119,434

2.76 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)































As of Period End





12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023















Loans:









Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 59,761,206 $ 64,686,070 $ 89,921,555 $ 88,793,186 $ 89,525,228

Multifamily 25,185,498 23,437,101 21,281,351 21,682,394 21,784,953

Farmland 32,424,255 30,448,216 30,317,070 30,546,050 30,821,848

Other:













Owner occupied 136,172,517 137,266,535 130,560,913 137,654,633 136,628,801



Non-owner occupied 159,150,227 154,090,059 143,246,131 131,114,323 119,979,964















Residential, including home equity 296,196,340 297,472,722 290,587,107 284,962,472 280,523,837 Commercial and industrial 134,164,953 135,355,039 130,148,584 130,972,545 128,933,413 Consumer 1,036,859 1,296,915 1,392,904 1,369,535 1,203,039



Gross loans 844,091,855 844,052,657 837,455,615 827,095,138 809,401,083



Net deferred loan costs 3,502,115 3,486,431 3,587,736 3,509,251 3,531,789



Total Loans $847,593,970 $847,539,088 $841,043,351 $830,604,389 $812,932,872















Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand $251,431,084 $246,907,558 $248,150,379 $247,549,872 $260,204,859 Interest-bearing:











NOW 1 194,682,425 223,884,815 223,072,312 202,226,731 164,536,186

Savings 69,979,571 69,566,114 69,495,486 74,761,620 72,374,445

Money Market 240,320,055 239,982,813 237,799,850 252,954,674 248,898,935

Time

151,593,584 152,458,481 149,116,844 125,415,731 130,651,465



Total interest-bearing 656,575,635 685,892,223 679,484,492 655,358,756 616,461,031



Total Deposits $908,006,719 $932,799,781 $927,634,871 $902,908,628 $876,665,890

















1. Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.







