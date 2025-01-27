INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: 2025 WestPack to Focus on California's Regulatory Landscape for the Packaging Industry and Practical Solutions to Sustainable Packaging Challenges

Co-located with the first ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, WestPack features the new FuturePack Forum, exploring state regulatory mandates, sustainable packaging case studies and advancements in sustainable packaging design.

WestPack, the premier event celebrating over 50 years of innovation and excellence in packaging solutions, will this year co-locate with the inaugural Sustainable Manufacturing Expo (SM Expo), North America's first and only event dedicated to advancing sustainable manufacturing technologies and thought leadership. Both events will take place in the North Hall of the Anaheim Convention Center, creating a platform for industry professionals to explore packaging innovations, cost efficiencies and sustainable manufacturing practices that drive business growth.

At the heart of WestPack is the introduction of the FuturePack Forum, a new interactive conference fostering dialogue and collaboration on sustainable packaging. Keynote speaker Rachel Wagoner, Executive Director of the Circular Action Alliance and former CalRecycle Director, will offer deep insights into California's regulatory landscape and actionable strategies for compliance. Panel discussions will address current packaging policies, obstacles to meeting regulatory requirements and practical solutions for transitioning to sustainable packaging. The forum will also feature roundtable discussions on waste reduction, corporate social responsibility and real-world examples of sustainable packaging innovations from leading brands like AlterEco, Bar-U-Eat, TruEarth, Bee's Wrap, TerraCycle and Boxed Water, demonstrating how innovative packaging practices are driving growth in the consumer packaged goods market.

In addition to the FuturePack Forum, The Pack Place Theater, located on the expo floor, will host live demonstrations and educational sessions covering topics such as smart packaging innovation, regulatory compliance and advances in safety and sterilization processes. Attendees will gain actionable insights into lightweight packaging solutions, recyclability and lifecycle efficiency, providing tools to optimize supply chain operations and boost business growth.

"WestPack is known for showcasing the transformative power of packaging advancement over decades of expertise and innovation. This year, by aligning with Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, there are opportunities to better support businesses as they navigate regulatory issues and operational efficiency that impacts the supply chain from production to package," said Melissa Magestro, Vice President of Informa Markets Engineering and Founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "Bringing the two events together fosters an ecosystem of cross-industry innovation and collaboration as packaging and sustainability leaders will explore cutting-edge products to drive long-term impact."

Sustainability is essential to grow the bottom line for businesses, as 96% of the world's top 250 companies now report on sustainability efforts to meet growing consumer demand with resource efficiency as reliability and flexible packaging waste were noted in research as a significant indicator in consumption patterns.Optimizing packaging to reduce material waste and increase recyclability not only lowers costs but also addresses the 82.2 million tons of landfill waste packaging contributes annually, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), underscoring the vast environmental impact.

According to Lisa McTigue Pierce, Executive Editor of Packaging Digest, "Despite the uncertainty many environmentalists feel, sustainability remains a key focus for brand owners. Two reasons brands work so hard to improve their eco-footprint still resonate with consumers: reducing waste and mitigating climate change. Those issues are not going away anytime soon. And packaging departments need to continue to find better solutions to help make a positive difference."

As cost and spend increasingly remain the focus for improving returns, WestPack provides the comprehensive approach to streamline operations and reduce waste. Starting at the executive level and extending through manufacturing, the event offers opportunities for attendees to connect with each other and explore innovations across food and beverage packaging, medical device packaging, automation and printing. This year's expanded agenda ensures a broader audience, reflecting the importance of alignment across all levels of decision-making to implement change in achieving sustainable and profitable outcomes.

To register and obtain a pass to WestPack visit: sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com/westpack

