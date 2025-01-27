Own Your Dream Practice: Financing Tips for Buying an Existing Business

As a medical professional, you've likely had long-held aspirations of helping people to lead healthier lives. But beyond the motivation that drives your work, you might also have professional aspirations to own your own practice. Taking the leap from practitioner to business owner can be scary, especially when you consider the cost of a private practice.

However, tools like practice acquisition financing and medical or dental practice loans can help turn your vision into reality. In this article, we'll explore tips to help you buy an existing business and turn it into your dream practice.

Find the right practice

The obvious first step in buying an existing practice is to find a practice to buy. As you look for available practices, consider:

Where the practice is located and which areas it serves. If the practice is too far from your home or serves a demographic that doesn't suit your specialty, like a predominantly older area when your specialty is pediatrics, it might not be the right fit.

What services the current practice provides and how that works with or against what you intend to offer patients. Finding a practice that already offers certain services you specialize in may be more seamless than introducing a new suite of services once you buy the business.

How many employees the practice currently employs and whether those employees fit your vision for your new practice. If you want a more intimate practice, it may not make sense to look at offices with more than a certain number of employees.

Why the practice is being sold. Many medical professionals sell their businesses when they retire; however, by posing the question, you might find some underlying problems with income and expenses that may have led someone to an early retirement or career pivot.

Figure out how much the practice is worth

When you seek to buy an existing business, you'll go through a process called due diligence. During this time, you'll have access to the practice's financials, which you can review in-depth. It may also make sense to bring in a financial professional to review the financials alongside you.

You'll use these financials to determine a valuation for the practice and, ultimately, how much you want to offer to buy it. If you're comfortable with the current valuation and believe the offer is fair, you'll need to consider how to pay for it.

Consider all available financing options

There are a number of financing options to consider as you get ready to buy a business, including:

Practice acquisition loans: These loans use proprietary underwriting specific to healthcare professionals and may be able to provide favorable loan terms and interest rates. You may be able to get practice acquisition loans through an online lender in just a few business days if you qualify.

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans: These loans are backed by the SBA and provided by partner banks. SBA loans can typically provide lower interest rates and larger loan amounts than those from banks alone. However, you may need a high credit score to secure these loans.

Bank loans: Bank loans can take a long time to process, so it may be several weeks before you get a lending decision. However, if you're not on a time crunch, these loans can provide competitive rates and may be a good fit if you're interested in working with a local bank or credit union that you can visit in person.

The bottom line

Buying a business can often feel more attainable when you break down the process into simpler steps. As you consider each step, including which business to buy and how to finance it, it may end up saving you time and stress to bring in an experienced financial or business professional. They can help you determine an appropriate business valuation and choose the best financing option for your unique financial needs.

Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire