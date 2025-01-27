OneMain Financial: How Much Does an Average Wedding Cost

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Weddings are a major life milestone and might be one of the most exciting events a couple can plan. But they can also be expensive-especially once all the smaller costs start adding up.

The total cost of an average U.S. wedding is generally between $20,000 and $30,000. However, this number can vary depending on the wedding location. For example, a wedding in New York or California may cost upwards of $40,000.

These figures often include the ceremony and reception expenses, from food and drinks to photography and decorations.

It's also vital to remember often overlooked expenses. Things like hair and makeup services and tips can add up quickly, so account for them in the budget!

Wedding loans are often used to help manage wedding costs and can offer some breathing room in paying for those lovely but pricey flowers, outfit alterations, or that dream venue.

Here are more factors that affect the average cost of a wedding:

Number of Guests and Location

The average wedding cost is directly proportional to the number of guests invited. More guests mean more food, drink, decorations, and wedding favors.

The location is also something to consider-a destination wedding may be more expensive than a local wedding. And a wedding in a large city will typically be more costly than one in a small town.

Timeframe and Venue

Weddings held during peak season (May-October) are often more expensive than during off-peak season (November-April). Peak wedding season covers spring through early fall for the conveniently warm weather, which allows couples to hold outdoor weddings and receptions. The downside of tying the knot during this time is that vendors and venues are in higher demand-some may even increase rates because of the higher demand.

The day of the week can also influence how much a couple spends on their big day. Saturdays are traditionally the most popular day to get married, and as such, they are usually the most expensive. Couples looking to save money may opt for a Friday or Sunday wedding instead.

The venue is typically one of the most significant costs associated with a wedding. Some couples may opt for more economical options like a backyard or park celebration. However, if they want to arrange something more grandiose, like a hotel ballroom or country club, that might cost more.

Food and Alcohol

The type of meal and amount of food served at the reception will also contribute to the overall cost of the event. A sit-down dinner with multiple courses may be more expensive than a buffet-style meal.

Like food, the type and quality of alcohol served can also affect cost. A full open bar with top-shelf liquor may be costlier than beer and wine or a limited open bar with lower-quality liquor.

Number of Wedding Events

Finally, the number of events hosted during the wedding weekend can also impact costs.

A couple who only has one event (ceremony and reception) will generally spend less than a couple who has two events (ceremony, reception, and rehearsal dinner) or three events (ceremony, reception, rehearsal dinner, and post-wedding brunch).

Keep Track of the Wedding Budget

When planning a wedding, keeping track of the budget is essential.

Keeping an organized record of wedding expenses may help couples stay on point and know exactly where their wedding money is going.

It's even a good idea to create two budgets-one for estimated costs and one for what will actually be spent-to adequately accommodate any unexpected expenses that may arise throughout the planning process.

With careful record keeping, couples can ensure their wedding remains within their budget without compromising the quality of their special day.

Bottom Line

While planning a wedding is no small feat, understanding the average cost can help throughout the process.

The cost of a wedding is relative to the number of guests, location and venue, timeframe, food and alcohol choices, and the number of wedding events.

With proper planning and budgeting in mind, couples can look forward to creating a beautiful day they'll remember forever!

https://www.theknot.com/content/average-wedding-cost

SPONSORED CONTENT

About OneMain Financial

View Website

OneMain Financial is the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: OneMain Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire