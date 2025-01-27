Tiny but Mighty: MadgeTech Launches the NanoTemp125 Data Logger

MadgeTech, a global leader in data logging solutions, is proud to announce the release of the NanoTemp125, the latest addition to its renowned HiTemp140 series. Engineered for precision, versatility, and compactness, the NanoTemp125 redefines temperature data logging in challenging environments.

Designed to excel in space-constrained applications, the NanoTemp125 is fully submersible and operates in a temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C (-40 °F to +257 °F), with an accuracy of ±0.1 °C (±0.18 °F). Its rugged stainless steel construction ensures reliability in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and autoclave validations, where precise temperature monitoring is critical.

"We know how important size and versatility are, especially for applications like autoclave validations, so we set out to create a data logger that's smaller, easier, and just as reliable as our HiTemp140 series. It's a small device, but it's going to make a big difference," says MadgeTech President, Norman Carlson.

Despite its compact size, the NanoTemp125 boasts the ability to store up to 32,256 time- and date-stamped readings, ensuring long-term monitoring capabilities. Its size makes it ideal for tight spaces, such as autoclave chambers or small vials, without sacrificing the robust performance MadgeTech products are known for.

Fully compatible with MadgeTech 4 Data Logger Software, the NanoTemp125 provides seamless setup, data management, and analysis, giving users confidence and control in their monitoring processes.

The NanoTemp125 is available now and is set to become an essential tool for industries requiring compact and precise temperature data logging solutions.

For more information about the NanoTemp125, please click here

SOURCE: MadgeTech

