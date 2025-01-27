Teralight has activated Israel's biggest PV project, the 150 MW Ta'anach 1 array, which will produce 310 GWh of energy per year. The facility will be expanded next year with the 104 MW Ta'anach 2 installation, featuring 440 MWh of energy storage. Israeli solar developer Teralight said in a recent statement that it has started operating the country's largest solar project, Ta'anach 1. The 150 MW solar array is located in the Jezreel Valley of northern Israel and is projected to annually generate 310 GWh of solar energy. "The commercial operation of the Ta'anach 1 project marks a significant ...

