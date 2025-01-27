Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ThinkCyte Inc.: ThinkCyte expands product portfolio to drive innovation in drug discovery and disease research.

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte, a biotechnology company pioneering novel artificial intelligence (AI)-based cell analysis and sorting instruments, announced today that it will begin the pre-commercial launch of its new cell analysis platform, VisionCyte. The announcement coincides with the 2025 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) conference in San Diego, CA from January 27-30, 2025, where VisionCyte was named a finalist for the 2025 New Product Award. The launch of VisionCyte extends ThinkCyte's product portfolio of life science research platforms beyond VisionSort, the company's flagship product launched in 2023 and adopted by leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions worldwide.

The new VisionCyte cell analysis platform.

The VisionCyte platform leverages high resolution morphological profiling, high-throughput capabilities, and advanced AI analysis to uncover novel biomarkers and facilitate the discovery of new and diversified hits and targets for drug discovery. The full commercial rollout of VisionCyte will occur in 2025, with an initial line of customer ready units available in H2 2025. The company also announced the launch of its Celluminate cell tracking kits, compatible with both VisionSort and VisionCyte, for enabling discovery applications in areas where existing cell surface cell markers are limited such as specific hematological conditions, stem cell research, and age-related diseases.

"The expansion of our product portfolio reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing life science research." said Waichiro Katsuda, Chief Executive Officer at ThinkCyte. "By introducing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of scientists worldwide, we're not just adding products-we're providing the tools to accelerate discoveries in disease understanding and drug discovery to improve lives."

More information about the VisionCyte platform can be found by visiting the ThinkCyte booth (#2632) at SLAS 2025 or by visiting thinkcyte.com/visioncyte.

About ThinkCyte

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company pioneered Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell analysis and sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to drive pioneering research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605950/VisionCyte.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605983/ThinkCyte_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkcyte-expands-product-portfolio-to-drive-innovation-in-drug-discovery-and-disease-research-302360367.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.