Otelier Adds Ani Gujrathi as Chief Technology & Product Officer to Drive Next Phase of Innovation

With more than 20 years of experience scaling B2B SaaS, modernizing platforms, and driving AI-first transformation, Gujrathi will lead Otelier's unified technology and product strategy in 2026 and beyond.

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otelier, a hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations, has announced the appointment of Ani Gujrathi as Chief Technology & Product Officer. In this executive role, Gujrathi will lead Otelier's unified technology and product organization, overseeing engineering, product management, data, UX, and cloud operations as the company accelerates its next phase of innovation.

Gujrathi brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling B2B SaaS businesses, leading global product and engineering teams, and driving platform modernization. Most recently, he served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Conexiom, where he helped scale the company to $40 million in ARR while transforming the platform into a cloud-native, AI-enabled solution set. He has also held engineering leadership roles at Zenoss, Kibo Commerce, Volusion, and Dell, bringing deep experience integrating acquired platforms, simplifying complex architectures, and scaling teams with operational discipline.

"Ani is a proven leader who brings the clarity, accountability, and technical vision we need as we continue to modernize our platform and bring even more focus to our market leading product portfolio," said Rob Lawrence, CEO of Otelier. "Over the past few years, we've made significant progress refreshing our product suite and strengthening our technical foundation. Ani's track record will help us move faster, operate with greater alignment, and build the next generation of solutions our customers can trust."

"Otelier sits at the intersection of two urgent priorities for hoteliers: Driving profitability in a challenging market and simplifying the daily work that keeps properties running," said Ani Gujrathi, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Otelier. "I'm excited to join the team and help accelerate the company's mission by continuing to modernize the platform, expanding integrations, and strengthening the data foundation that makes automation and AI truly useful at scale."

Building the Modern Data Foundation for Hotel Operations in 2026

In 2025, Otelier refreshed and relaunched two flagship products - TruePlan and IntelliSight - both now powered by modern data architecture and enhanced integrations designed to help hoteliers operate with greater accuracy, visibility, and speed.

Looking ahead to 2026, Otelier remains focused on:

Marrying operational and financial data to help multi-property owners and operators gain a true 360-degree view of performance and drive profit in a challenging market

Helping hoteliers build the foundation for a tailored, scalable, and impactful AI strategy, powered by trusted data and connected systems.

Otelier's product suite includes DigiAudit for night audit compliance, Rec for financial reconciliations, TruePlan for hotel-specific budgeting and forecasting, and IntelliSight for comprehensive business intelligence - all built to help hotel teams streamline operations, reduce manual workloads, and make smarter decisions across the business.

Learn more about the hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations at otelier.io.

About Otelier

Otelier is a hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations. Serving more than 10,000 hotels worldwide, Otelier provides the industry's most comprehensive platform to help hotel owners and operators automate back-office processes and unlock a 360-degree view of their businesses. With more than 30 years of experience, Otelier is trusted by leading hotel management companies, ownership groups, and global brands for real-time visibility into financial and operational performance. Learn more at otelier.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930748/Otelier_Ani_Gujrathi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391099/Otelier_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/otelier-adds-ani-gujrathi-as-chief-technology--product-officer-to-drive-next-phase-of-innovation-302710011.html