Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
27.01.25
17:49 Uhr
1,820 Euro
-0,028
-1,52 %
27.01.2025 17:28 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
27-Jan-2025 / 15:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
27 January 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 24 January 2025 of the following transaction related to persons 
discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). 
 
Mr Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer, was granted 80,771 common shares in the Company as part of the share element of 
his one-off retention award approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. To satisfy the award, market 
purchases were made through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust on 24 January 2025. Following the award, Mr Harris 
owns 110,771 common shares in the Company representing 0.05% of the issued share capital. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Jon Harris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Executive Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
a)      instrument                     Petroleum Limited 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Acquisition of shares 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               155.8212p   80,711

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)                               80,711 
       -       Price 
                                 155.8212p

e) Date of the transaction 24 January 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 373046 
EQS News ID:  2075545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2075545&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 10:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
