Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholding 27-Jan-2025 / 15:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 January 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 24 January 2025 of the following transaction related to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). Mr Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer, was granted 80,771 common shares in the Company as part of the share element of his one-off retention award approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. To satisfy the award, market purchases were made through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust on 24 January 2025. Following the award, Mr Harris owns 110,771 common shares in the Company representing 0.05% of the issued share capital. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jon Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone a) instrument Petroleum Limited Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 155.8212p 80,711

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) 80,711 - Price 155.8212p

e) Date of the transaction 24 January 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 373046 EQS News ID: 2075545 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2075545&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 10:56 ET (15:56 GMT)