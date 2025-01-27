Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Partners with Ball State University for Real-World Learning and Strategic Insights

Land Betterment Corporation, a certified B-Corp focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is partnering with Ball State University to provide students with an immersive, real-world case study. Students from two university courses will collaborate with Land Betterment and its portfolio company, eko Solutions, providing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to enhance communication and engagement with stakeholders.

Class Projects

Dr. Laura O'Hara's Course - Communication Consultation

Focus: Assessing and enhancing internal and external communication strategies.

Deliverables: Communication audits, identifying challenges and opportunities to improve clarity, efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

Andrea Bruce's Course - Environmental Storytelling

Focus: Media effectiveness for eko Solutions and Land Betterment.

Deliverables: Comprehensive plans to tailor messaging for diverse stakeholder groups and amplify impact across platforms.

A Mutually Beneficial Partnership

"This partnership is an incredible opportunity to bridge academia and industry," said Kirk Taylor, Co-Founder and President of Land Betterment. "For us, it is a chance to gain valuable perspectives from the next generation of leaders while equipping students with hands-on experience. By analyzing our communication and media strategies, they're not just learning-they're shaping real-world solutions. We're excited to see their ideas in action. This collaboration allows Ball State students to delve into the cutting-edge intersection of sustainability and innovation."

Dr. Laura O'Hara Professor of Communication Studies and Associate Chair, Department of Communication Studies added, "It is a privilege and a pleasure for our graduate students to work with such an innovative and principled organization. This project merges Ball State's commitment to providing students with meaningful immersive learning experiences in professional settings with our commitment to environmental sustainability."

About Ball State University

Founded in 1918 and located in Muncie, Ball State University is one of Indiana's premier universities and an economic driver for the state. Ball State's 20,000 students come from all over Indiana, the nation, and the world. The 790-acre campus is large enough to accommodate first-rate facilities and 19 NCAA Division I sports, but our welcoming and inclusive campus is small enough to ensure the friendliness, personal attention, and access that are the hallmarks of the University. Destination 2040: Our Flight Path establishes Ball State's ambitious goals for our second century. We Fly! Follow Ball State University: X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Ball State Magazine

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

