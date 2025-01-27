Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company'), a technology-driven real estate investment platform committed to delivering premier opportunities to investors, is starting the new year strong by announcing the addition of two new issuer partners to its platform: Royal Canadian Mortgage and Caplink. These partnerships advance Parvis's mission by expanding mortgage investment opportunities, further enhancing our commitment to providing Canadian investors with diversified and high-performing investments.

"Welcoming Royal Canadian Mortgage and Caplink to the Parvis platform reflects the progress we've made in making high-quality investment opportunities accessible to Canadian investors," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Both issuers bring extensive expertise and a strong focus on delivering consistent value to investors. These partnerships deepen the range of our offerings, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of the market and our growing investor community."

This announcement follows a year of significant growth for Parvis. With these new issuer partnerships, Parvis is entering 2025 poised to expand its offering and further support Canadian investors seeking access to institutional-quality real estate opportunities.

New Parvis EMDsolutions Partners:

Caplink (Alberta): With nearly three decades of experience, Caplink Mortgage Trust (CMT) provides mortgage financing for real estate in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Managed by Caplink Financial Corporation, CMT focuses on lending to prime borrowers in international markets, including Mexico, and near-prime borrowers in Canada, creating a well-secured, geographically diverse portfolio. By leveraging its SoBankable brand, Caplink simplifies cross-border financing, offering consistent returns and low risk to investors.

Royal Canadian Mortgages (Ontario): Focused on mortgage loans secured by real property, Royal Canadian Mortgage brings over 40 years of experience in originating, underwriting, and servicing mortgage investments. The company specializes in underserved residential and commercial market segments, offering investors stable cash distributions and opportunities for portfolio growth.

Through Parvis's EMDsolutions service, both issuers will gain access to enhanced compliance support, back-office infrastructure, and investor engagement tools, allowing them to focus on scaling their portfolios and delivering value to their investors.

The addition of these two issuers reinforces Parvis's mission to make real estate and alternative investments more accessible. With an expanding portfolio of opportunities and continued momentum, Parvis is positioned to deliver on its commitment to bridging the gap between investors and institutional-quality projects.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

