Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A12AAH | ISIN: FR0011992700 | Ticker-Symbol: AYD
Frankfurt
27.01.25
08:18 Uhr
5,360 Euro
-0,180
-3,25 %
Actusnews Wire
27.01.2025 17:53 Uhr
115 Leser
ATEME: 2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, January 27, 2025 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) announces its financial communication agenda for 2025. Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing.

  • Thursday, January 30, 2025
2024 Annual Revenues (unaudited)
  • Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Fiscal-Year 2024 Results (audited)
  • Thursday, April 24, 2025
2025 Q1 Revenues (unaudited)
  • Wednesday, June 11, 2025
General Meeting
  • Thursday, July 17, 2025
2025 Q2 Revenues (unaudited)
  • Thursday, September 25, 2025
Half-Year 2025 Results (audited)
  • Thursday, October 30, 2025
2025 Q3 Revenues (unaudited)

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 580 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2023, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €100 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

