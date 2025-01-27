The SPIE-CDE Fellowship in Optical Science and Engineering will support a postgraduate student at the National University of Singapore's College of Design and Engineering

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced the establishment of the SPIE-CDE Fellowship in Optical Science and Engineering during SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco. The US$500,000 gift from SPIE is matched by an equivalent US$500,000 contribution from the College of Design and Engineering (CDE) at NUS to form a US$1-million endowed fund.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250124172614/en/

Associate Professor Aaron Danner, center, with PhD students Zifeng Yuan, left, and Yuan Gao, right, all from the NUS Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, at an all-optical Ising machine that was designed and built by Gao. (Photo: Business Wire)

Part of the SPIE Endowment Matching Program, this new endowed fund will support a PhD student working in the field of optics and photonics at NUS CDE. This is the 13th major SPIE gift to universities and institutes as part of the Society's ongoing program to support the international expansion of optics and photonics through increased educational capacity, funding of research, and the development of talent pipelines for industry.

"Recipients of the SPIE-CDE Fellowship in Optical Science and Engineering will help build the future of optics and photonics," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "Investing in optical engineering students pursuing their PhDs will have a critical impact on the field, and we are delighted to work with NUS to create exciting opportunities for these students."

"The mission of SPIE, which is to partner with researchers, educators, and industry to advance light-based research and technologies, is one that NUS CDE wholeheartedly supports. The SPIE-CDE Fellowship formalizes our mutual commitment to developing young talent in this field," said Professor Kie-Leong Teo, Dean of NUS CDE.

Associate Professor Aaron Danner from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, who played a key role in the development of the Fellowship within NUS CDE, expressed his hope that it would foster closer ties between NUS CDE and SPIE through the students supported by the program.

The SPIE Endowment Matching Program was established in 2019 to increase international capacity in the teaching and research of optics and photonics. With this latest gift, SPIE has provided over $5 million in matching gifts, resulting in more than $13 million in dedicated funds. The SPIE Endowment Matching Program supports optics and photonics education and the future of the industry by contributing a match of up to $500,000 per award to college, institute, and university programs with optics and photonics degrees, or with other disciplines allied to the SPIE mission.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $25 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

About the National University of Singapore

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit nus.edu.sg.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250124172614/en/

Contacts:

Daneet Steffens

SPIE Public Relations Manager

daneets@spie.org

+1 360 685 5478

@spie.org

Zhi-Hui Poo

Senior Manager, Office of University Communications

National University of Singapore

zhihui.poo@nus.edu.sg

+65 6516 5399