Open Text Corporation: OpenText appoints Savinay Berry as EVP & Chief Product Officer

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Savinay Berry as EVP & Chief Product Officer for the global information management leader. Mr. Berry will lead a charter focused on products and innovation across the company's wide set of data-oriented domains to help drive growth. Further, Muhi Majzoub has taken on a new role as EVP, Security Products, increasing the company's focus and accelerating its opportunity in this critical market.

Berry has deep experience leading technology and engineering for global software leaders. Most recently, Berry led Products and Engineering at Vonage, an Ericsson company, which included cloud applications, developer platforms, AI, and security. His expertise will help OpenText accelerate its mission to be the best information management company in the world - helping customers use connected data to gain an enterprise advantage across content management, digital experience, business network, digital operations, DevOps, analytics, and more.

"I am excited to rejoin OpenText at the time of significant change in our industry. With the massive AI transformation around us, Information Management is more relevant than ever given the role of data. The more we can help our customers ensure their data sets are secure, organized, and ready to take advantage of AI, the more our customers will realize new ways of working that accelerate growth and efficiency," said Savinay Berry, OpenText CPO. "OpenText has a significant portfolio, global scale, and incredible talent. The focus on the convergence of Cloud, Security, and AI deeply resonated with me. I am excited to be part of this journey."

"We are pleased to have Savinay join the executive leadership team at OpenText and for Muhi to be focused on Security," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "The innovation we have driven over the past two years with Titanium X, Cloud and AI have put us in a premier position to translate innovation into enduring value for our customers. I look forward to working with Savinay to deliver the next generation of Information Management and working with Muhi to ensure Cybersecurity is the underpinning to all our innovation."

