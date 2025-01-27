Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of BIZ (Bizchain) on January 22, 2025. The BIZ/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/biz_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

The Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem has emerged as a vital solution to the limitations of Ethereum's mainnet, addressing challenges like high transaction fees and limited scalability. Layer 2 networks operate atop Ethereum, enhancing its capabilities by enabling faster and more cost-efficient transactions while maintaining the security and decentralization of the underlying blockchain. These advancements are critical in the broader adoption of Web3 applications, especially in regions where scalability and efficiency are prerequisites for widespread implementation.

Exploring Bizchain: A Game-Changer in Ethereum Layer 2 Solutions

Bizchain is a Layer 2 network designed to empower Web3 applications, providing essential technical support for the Asian Biz Group and the Com2000 Web3 Incubator. As an Ethereum-based Layer 2 extension network, Bizchain focuses on transforming the global physical business sector. By offering a decentralized solution for these enterprises, Bizchain ensures that businesses can benefit from efficient DApp platforms and streamlined on-chain transactions, pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology into real-world applications.

At its core, Bizchain improves Ethereum's scalability, reducing on-chain transaction costs and providing trusted, efficient transactions tailored for global physical businesses. This makes it a pivotal platform for integrating Web3 technologies into traditional sectors like supply chains, cross-border operations, and e-commerce. After years of deep industry engagement, Bizchain has formed strategic partnerships with major players in the traditional e-commerce sector, including Alibaba, AliExpress, and JD Logistics, capitalizing on its robust e-commerce supply chain capabilities.Unlike other technical public chains, Bizchain's emphasis on practical, decentralized solutions positions it as a leader in enhancing physical business operations worldwide.

Bizchain extends its utility through versatile applications across ShopFi, SocialFi, RWA (Real-World Assets), and AI. Its platform supports e-commerce consumer finance, creating innovative financial tools for digital shoppers. Additionally, Bizchain's SocialFi features empower social financial ecosystems, enabling secure and decentralized interactions that monetize community engagement. Furthermore, Bizchain supports asset digitization and AI integrations, fostering intelligent services with secure data storage and trust mechanisms. A key component of its ecosystem is the Com2000 Accelerator, which leverages Bizchain's infrastructure to support collaborative opportunities for projects and users in Web3.

BIZ Tokenomics

The native token, BIZ, plays a central role in the Bizchain ecosystem. Serving as the fuel (GAS) for network transactions, BIZ powers decentralized applications and provides the backbone for the Com2000 and AMALL Web3 e-commerce platforms. As the ecosystem grows, BIZ's value proposition is set to expand, unlocking significant potential across various sectors. Through its integration with DeFi, GameFi, RWA, and AI, BIZ empowers projects to enhance efficiency and deliver sustainable value, making Bizchain a cornerstone in the Web3 revolution.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

