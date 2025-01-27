Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the unveiling the new vision for BetaPro by Global X.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n07EWtfIIpI

BetaPro by Global X

BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold, oil, and Bitcoin. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.

Global X Investments Canada Inc.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $38 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238543

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange