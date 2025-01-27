Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 19:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Kings Players Deliver Smiles and Support to Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / As part of the Los Angeles Kings' commitment to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), the entire team, including Drew Doughty, Philip Danault, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kemp, visited nearly every wing at the hospital to deliver smiles and support to patients and staff.

The players took time to play card games, color with the kids, and distribute fun items like stress balls, bobbleheads, stickers, sunglasses, and pompoms. They also served coffee to hospital staff to show their appreciation for these critical workers who are playing such an important role in the lives of the children.

"The joy that the Kings players bring to the kids at CHLA is truly heartwarming. Beyond just handing out gifts or playing games, it's about fostering a sense of hope and connection," said Gabe Gelbard, Manager, Community Relations, LA Kings. "We're so proud to partner with such a remarkable institution, and we're committed to continuing our support for their life-changing work."

The partnership between the LA Kings and CHLA has proven to be a powerful force in raising awareness and support for the hospital's young patients. To date, the LA Kings, through its Kings Care Foundation, have donated more than $5 million to support research at CHLA. Additionally, in October 2023, the sports franchise expanded is partnership with the hospital and committed an additional $1 million to support CHLA's Blood Donor Center, Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery and Sickle Cell Disease Program, among other initiatives.

CHLA, a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center, offers a wide range of specialty programs and services aimed at improving the health and well-being of children. Make March Matter is an annual fundraising initiative dedicated to raising awareness and support for children's health in Los Angeles. The funds raised during the campaign are directed towards CHLA's pediatric academic medical center, which offers more than 350 specialty programs and services designed to address the diverse needs of young patients. To donate or to learn more about Make March Matter, please click here.

The LA Kings visited patients at CHLA.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.