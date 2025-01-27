Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 19:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Club Tickets: Clubtickets Official Ticket Sales for UNVRS and Premier Entertainment in Ibiza

Finanznachrichten News

IBIZA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Clubtickets, the leading ticketing platform for nightlife and entertainment in Ibiza, proudly announces the launch of official ticket sales for [UNVRS], Ibiza's groundbreaking first-ever hyperclub and the latest cutting-edge entertainment experience on the island. This launch is part of Clubtickets' commitment to providing unmatched access to the best entertainment options on the island.

[UNVRS] is a hyperclub designed to be a multi-sensory entertainment experience located in the heart of Ibiza, combining a wide array of musical styles with groundbreaking art displays and cultural performances. This venue aims to attract a diverse crowd, offering something unique for everyone, from electronic music lovers to art aficionados.

With the opening of [UNVRS], Clubtickets aims to provide both locals and tourists with an exclusive gateway to experience the dynamic and eclectic nightlife that Ibiza is famous for. The venue will feature performances from internationally renowned DJs and artists, ensuring each visit is a memorable event.

Tickets for [UNVRS] are available now on the Clubtickets platform, which is known for its easy-to-use interface and secure transaction process. Customers can choose from a variety of ticket options, including VIP packages that offer enhanced experiences such as priority access, special seating, and personalized services.

Tickets for the world's first hyperclub are now available exclusively through the Clubtickets platform, which provides a seamless and secure booking experience. In addition to [UNVRS], Clubtickets offers tickets to a wide range of events across Ibiza, including live concerts, family activities, water sports, tours club nights, and exclusive parties.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit [www.clubtickets.com].

About Clubtickets

Clubtickets is a top choice for accessing the best entertainment experiences in Ibiza, known for connecting users with a wide selection of events through a seamless booking platform. The company is dedicated to improving the way people discover and enjoy events, ensuring that every outing is hassle-free and enjoyable.

Media Contact

Organization: Club Tickets
Contact Person Name: Daniel Sanchez
Website: https://clubtickets.com/
Email: info@clubtickets.com
Country: Spain

SOURCE: Club Tickets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.