5 Free Courses To Master High-Paying AI Skills and Future-Proof Your Career

By Rachel Wells

Originally published on Forbes

By 2030, at least 729 million people in the six foremost countries for AI development-the U.S., U.K., Germany, Italy, Japan, and France-will be using AI tools. That's more than twice the current figure of 314 million globally, according to recent data released from a fresh IBM study.

"AI will impact every job role, and upskilling is needed for every single person, regardless of their age or profession, or whether they're in college, a postgraduate student, or well into their career," says IBM vice president and Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil.

"I remember in my day when the worldwide web came out. Internet was the new buzz, and you couldn't go to a job interview without a mention of how you use the internet. In the same way, it's going to be the same thing with AI. This technology will be part of interview questions regardless of the role you're applying for," Nixon-Saintil continued.

Photo courtesy of Forbes. Approximately 450 million people will need AI upskilling by 2030. GETTY

