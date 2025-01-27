Kolter Homes: Celebrate Cresswind DeLand's First Anniversary

Join Us for a Special Celebration of This Milestone Event

Kolter Homes is thrilled to mark the one-year anniversary of Cresswind DeLand, a premier 55 plus community in Florida. This milestone celebrates a year of providing active adults with a vibrant and welcoming community. Over the past year, residents have enjoyed thoughtfully designed homes and an award-winning lifestyle that sets Cresswind DeLand apart. As we reflect on this achievement, we look forward to continuing to enhance the quality of life for our residents and welcoming new members to our community.

To commemorate this milestone, Kolter Homes is hosting a special event on February 1st from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cresswind DeLand. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore designer-decorated model homes, meet current residents, and experience the vibrant community spirit that defines Cresswind DeLand.

Emily Vaughn, Community Director, shared her excitement: "We are thrilled to celebrate the first anniversary of Cresswind DeLand. This community has quickly become a cherished home for many, and we look forward to welcoming new residents who will continue to enrich our vibrant and active community."

Cresswind DeLand features a distinctive collection of new construction homes in DeLand, Florida, designed for active adults, providing top-tier personalization with at least 25 Kolter Structural Options (KSO) per plan, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms. Cresswind DeLand is in an ideal location, conveniently located near downtown DeLand, offering residents easy access to a vibrant area filled with shops, restaurants, cultural attractions, and entertainment options. Cresswind DeLand is one of the premier active adult communities near Orlando, offering convenient access to shopping, dining, beaches, and entertainment options.

Club Cresswind serves as the heart of social and recreational activities, providing ample opportunities for residents to engage with their neighbors and pursue their interests. Cresswind DeLand residents will enjoy a resident-exclusive clubhouse with amenities such as pickleball and tennis courts, walking trails, a resort-style pool, a resistance pool and spa, and a dock on Lake Winnemissett. The full-time Lifestyle Director ensures a calendar full of activities designed for the 55-plus lifestyle, promoting fitness, social engagement, and entertainment. Cresswind DeLand is designed to cater to the needs and desires of active adults, providing a range of amenities and activities that promote a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units.

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units.

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

