Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Women Thrive Media is thrilled to announce Women Thrive: Stories That Shape the Future for Women, an empowering event taking place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Miami Downtown Public Library. This special gathering will celebrate the resilience and strength of women from around the world, featuring over 15 international authors and speakers sharing their inspiring journeys.









This event is more than a book launch-it's a movement dedicated to breaking barriers, amplifying women's voices, and creating a space where every woman feels empowered to share her story unapologetically. Attendees will hear excerpts from the newly released Women Thrive Vol. 4 book, as well as stories from two solo authors who have courageously published their personal memoirs. The stories delve into profound topics like childhood abuse, trauma, loss, and health challenges-subjects often left out of mainstream conversations but crucial for creating meaningful change.

"Women's voices matter now more than ever," says Raimonda Jankunaite, founder of Women Thrive Media. "This event is a celebration of the courage it takes to share your truth, and it's a reminder to every woman that her story has the power to inspire and connect in ways she may not yet realize. We need to share our stories in safe and supportive spaces to be liberated and liberate others from past traumas and victim shame that often goes with it"

What to Expect

Attendees will:

Be inspired by real women who've turned their challenges into stepping stones.

Be in the presence of a supportive, uplifting community of like-minded women.

Enjoy memorable moments with the authors, including signed books and photo opportunities.

Learn how to have the confidence and courage to speak your truth and write a book to impact others.

Whether you're an aspiring author, a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, or simply looking to connect with an incredible community, this event will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to take the next step on your journey.

This event is made possible with the support of the Cámara de Comercio de Mujeres en Estados Unidos de América, founded by Yamilet Rivas, and reflects a shared commitment to empowering women to share their voices and thrive.

Event Details

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025, 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Where: Miami Downtown Public Library

Miami Downtown Public Library Admission: Free

Join us to celebrate the power of storytelling, the resilience of women, and the strength we find when we rise together. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit Women Thrive Media's website or the official event page here.

Women Thrive Book - inspiring true stories of women overcoming adversity

About Women Thrive Media

Women Thrive Media is a global platform dedicated to empowering women by amplifying their voices through summits, media, and publications. Founded with a mission to elevate women's stories, the organization fosters leadership and visibility for women from diverse backgrounds. Women Thrive Media is committed to inspiring meaningful change and connecting women worldwide.

