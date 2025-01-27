North Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Boart Longyear (ASX: BLY) (the Company), the world's leading provider of drilling services, an expert in providing valuable orebody knowledge, and a pioneer in innovative drilling equipment and performance tooling, today announced it has acquired the naming rights to the North Bay, Canada sports arena, which will be known as Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. The agreement was officially approved today by the North Bay City Council. The facility is home to the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club.

Denis Despres, Boart Longyear's Chief Executive Officer - Drilling Services, and Ermanno Simonutti, Boart Longyear's Chief Executive Officer - Drilling Products, jointly said, "As a proud member of the North Bay community for almost 100 years, Boart Longyear is thrilled to become a visible part of the city skyline by naming the well-known arena. Our nearly 200 local employees look forward to joining other North Bay residents to enthusiastically support the Battalion and other events at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens."

Peter Chirico, Mayor of North Bay, said, "We're proud to welcome Boart Longyear as the naming rights sponsor for Memorial Gardens. This agreement represents an exciting partnership that helps support the arena's operations and highlights Boart Longyear's deep roots in our community and ongoing support for North Bay."

Scott Abbott, Owner of the North Bay Battalion, said, "We are extremely pleased that the City of North Bay and Boart Longyear have reached agreement to place the Company's name on what has been known as North Bay Memorial Gardens. The building has a long and storied history in which the North Bay Battalion has been proud to have played a part. We look forward to many more years representing North Bay in the Ontario Hockey League and bringing the name Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens to ever more fans."

The naming agreement's five-year term ends on 30 June 2030.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is in its 135th year as the world's leading provider of drilling services, orebody-knowledge technology, and innovative, safe and productivity-driven drilling equipment. With its main focus in mining and exploration activities spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, uranium, and other metals and minerals, the Company also holds a substantial presence in the energy, oil sands exploration, and environmental sectors.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base with drilling methods including diamond coring exploration, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, mine dewatering, water supply drilling, pump services, production, and sonic drilling services.

The Global Products division offers sophisticated research and development and holds hundreds of patented designs to manufacture, market, and service reliable drill rigs, innovative drill string products, rugged performance tooling, durable drilling consumables, and quality parts for customers worldwide.

Veracio, a wholly owned Boart Longyear subsidiary, offers mining clients a range of solutions that improve, automate, and digitally transform their orebody sciences by championing a modern approach through a diverse product portfolio by fusing science and technology together with digital accessibility. Veracio leverages AI and advanced analytics to accelerate real-time decision making and significantly lower the cost of mineral exploration.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. More information about Boart Longyear can be found at www.boartlongyear.com. To get Boart Longyear news direct, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

