The 2025 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs announces The Unruly Pig as the best Gastropub in the UK

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards have officially announced their winners today, with The Unruly Pig, Suffolk, being awarded the highly coveted top spot in the UK. Sponsored by Estrella Damm for the tenth consecutive year, the awards celebrate the very best of the UK's gastropub scene, highlighting the outstanding culinary innovation, exceptional service, and warm, welcoming atmosphere that the exceptional venues bring to the local dining scene.

Estrella Damm Pub Style

The Unruly Pig, with Chef Patron Dave Wall at the helm, has been crowned this year's winner of the Top 50 Gastropubs title, marking a significant achievement for the restaurant, as they win the highly acclaimed prize. The event also celebrated numerous regional and special category winners, all of whom were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the gastropub industry. Second prize was awarded to The Devonshire, London and third went to The Star Inn, North Yorkshire.

The Top 50 Gastropubs Awards, now in their 12th year, are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and influential recognitions of excellence within the UK hospitality scene. The rankings are determined by a comprehensive judging process that includes input from a panel of esteemed chefs, food critics, and industry professionals, with key factors such as food quality, service, atmosphere, and drink selection all playing a pivotal role.

The awards ceremony, held today at the beautiful Plaisterers' Hall, in London, gathered industry leaders, including top chefs and influential publicans for an afternoon of celebration and recognition of the talent that defines the UK's gastropub sector. As well as crowning the overall winner, the event highlighted regional winners and special category awards, showcasing the diverse and innovative talent across the UK. The awards also included the 'One to Watch' award, given to The White Hart, Fyfield, the Estrella Damm Sustainable Pub of theYear award, given to The Abbey Inn, North Yorkshire and the Highest New Entry, given to The Devonshire, London, who entered the ranks at number two.

Estrella Damm, one of Barcelona's most well-loved beer brands, has long been a champion of culinary excellence, and its partnership with the Top 50 Gastropubs highlights the brand's deep-rooted commitment to celebrating gastronomy. With a shared dedication to quality, innovation, and craftsmanship, Estrella Damm's sponsorship has become a cornerstone of the awards across the past decade, helping to elevate the gastropub sector and encourage continued growth and creativity.

THEBEEROFBARCELONA @EstrellaDamm_UK

HIGH RES IMAGERY - HERE

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

About Estrella Damm:

The beer of Barcelona, Estrella Damm, made with Mediterranean ingredients since 1876. Estrella Damm is an award-winning premium pale lager. Passion for excellence has resulted in Estrella Damm 1876 recipe, brewed with only the best 100% natural ingredients including pearl rice, a very Mediterranean ingredient that characterises Estrella Damm's flavour. Estrella Damm is the perfect accompaniment to any dish; light and refreshingly drinkable, with a perfect balance between fresh grainy malt and subtle fruit, rounded off with a peppery bitterness and a clean finish. Discover more at: https://www.estrelladamm.com/

About Top 50
The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list is compiled using hundreds of votes from food critics and writers, gastropub chefs and other food influencers. www.top50gastropubs.com is brought to you by pub trade magazine The Morning Advertiser with headline partner Estrella Damm.

The brand is sister to Top 50 Cocktail Bars and Top 50 Boutique Hotels. For more information visit

Top 50 Cocktail Bars, Top 50 Boutique Hotels and Top 50 Gastropubs are consumer-facing brands owned and produced by William Reed title The Morning Advertiser.

About The Morning Advertiser:

The Morning Advertiser (MA) was launched in 1794 and is one of the longest running publications in the world. Now firmly in the 21st century, MA continues to be the definitive voice for the pub trade - offering the latest pub news and unique advice-driven content for publicans, delivering powerful insights and robust information to help their businesses succeed.

Our team of award-winning journalists deliver daily news, analysis, online and face-to-face events, podcasts and video coverage of the issues and stories impacting decision makers in the licensed trade. Attracting online readership from across the licensed trade, we're the go-to hub for access to the latest news, analysis and insights from the UK pub sector, providing pub operators with invaluable advice to grow their business.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605616/Estrella_Damm_Pub_Style.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605615/Estrella_Damm_Top_50_Gastropubs_Logo.jpg

Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2025-estrella-damm-top-50-gastropubs-announces-the-unruly-pig-as-the-best-gastropub-in-the-uk-302359751.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
