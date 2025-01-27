The 2025 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs announces The Unruly Pig as the best Gastropub in the UK

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards have officially announced their winners today, with The Unruly Pig, Suffolk, being awarded the highly coveted top spot in the UK. Sponsored by Estrella Damm for the tenth consecutive year, the awards celebrate the very best of the UK's gastropub scene, highlighting the outstanding culinary innovation, exceptional service, and warm, welcoming atmosphere that the exceptional venues bring to the local dining scene.

The Unruly Pig, with Chef Patron Dave Wall at the helm, has been crowned this year's winner of the Top 50 Gastropubs title, marking a significant achievement for the restaurant, as they win the highly acclaimed prize. The event also celebrated numerous regional and special category winners, all of whom were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the gastropub industry. Second prize was awarded to The Devonshire, London and third went to The Star Inn, North Yorkshire.

The Top 50 Gastropubs Awards, now in their 12th year, are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and influential recognitions of excellence within the UK hospitality scene. The rankings are determined by a comprehensive judging process that includes input from a panel of esteemed chefs, food critics, and industry professionals, with key factors such as food quality, service, atmosphere, and drink selection all playing a pivotal role.

The awards ceremony, held today at the beautiful Plaisterers' Hall, in London, gathered industry leaders, including top chefs and influential publicans for an afternoon of celebration and recognition of the talent that defines the UK's gastropub sector. As well as crowning the overall winner, the event highlighted regional winners and special category awards, showcasing the diverse and innovative talent across the UK. The awards also included the 'One to Watch' award, given to The White Hart, Fyfield, the Estrella Damm Sustainable Pub of theYear award, given to The Abbey Inn, North Yorkshire and the Highest New Entry, given to The Devonshire, London, who entered the ranks at number two.

Estrella Damm, one of Barcelona's most well-loved beer brands, has long been a champion of culinary excellence, and its partnership with the Top 50 Gastropubs highlights the brand's deep-rooted commitment to celebrating gastronomy. With a shared dedication to quality, innovation, and craftsmanship, Estrella Damm's sponsorship has become a cornerstone of the awards across the past decade, helping to elevate the gastropub sector and encourage continued growth and creativity.

