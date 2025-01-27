Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that its shares commenced trading on the TradeGateExchange.De under symbol 2VF0 today, January 27, 2025.

"Listing on the TradeGateExchange.De enables Hemostemix to investors in the Europe, the EU, UK, to buy into their Fountain of Youth and longevity, directly. As management and directors, we have invested greater than $9.1 Million in Hemostemix's since 2020. We did so because ACP-01 works: it saves limbs from amputation; it regenerates heart function; it regenerates mental acuity. It is clinically relevant; it is statistically significant; it is completely safe in 498 treatments, which is all detailed in seven studies of 318 subjects, in nine peer review publications. My question to anyone who wants to enjoy the quality of life they have well into their old age is: why wait for a disease process? Why not invest in Your Fountain of Youth today? That is why we trademarked Your Fountain of Youth. It is real. That is the message we are getting across to investors who trade on the TradeGateExchange, " Thomas Smeenk, CEO, said.

Trading on the TradeGateExchange generates the following opportunities for Hemostemix:

Competitive Trading Hours: With extended trading hours, TradeGate allows purchases of Hemostemix shares over a broader time frame, enabling shareholders to react promptly to the Company's developments. Real-Time Market Data: The platform offers up-to-date market information, ensuring traders have access to the latest share price, to make informed decisions. Cost-Effective Trading: Competitive fee structures make trading on TradeGate an economical choice for managing investment costs. Efficient Order Execution: TradeGate ensures swift and reliable order processing, minimizing delays and slippage in trade executions. Dedicated Customer Support: A responsive customer service team is available to assist traders with any inquiries or issues they may encounter. Commitment to Sustainability: TradeGate is dedicated to sustainable practices, investing in people, technology, and infrastructure to empower communities and conserve the planet.

User-Friendly Interface: TradeGate's platform is designed for ease of use, catering to both novice and experienced traders with intuitive navigation and tools. Robust Security Measures: TradeGate prioritizes the security of its users' data and transactions, implementing advanced security protocols to protect against unauthorized access. Educational Resources: The platform provides educational materials and training programs to help traders enhance their knowledge and skills.

About Hemostemix

Founded in 2003, Hemostemix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company recognized for its patented blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform. Hemostemix is focused on scaling angiogenic, neuronal, and cardiomyocyte cell precursors, to treat no-option patients worldwide.

Stock Information: (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0)

