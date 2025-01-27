Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Boomer Benefits, a renowned Medicare insurance agency based in Fort Worth, TX, is proud to announce the release of the 2025 edition of the book, "10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make." Authored by the company's co-founder, Danielle K Roberts, this essential guide is now available on Amazon. See more here: https://www.amazon.com/Costly-Medicare- Mistakes-Cant-Afford/dp/1735378615





Founded in 2005, Boomer Benefits has established itself as a leader in the Medicare insurance sector, representing national insurance carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, and Mutual of Omaha. The agency's commitment to educating Medicare beneficiaries is further exemplified through this comprehensive book, which aims to assist those approaching Medicare eligibility at age 65.

The book includes new Medicare changes for 2025, addresses common pitfalls and provides clear, actionable advice to help readers avoid penalties and ensure adequate healthcare coverage. With the complexities of Medicare often leading to confusion and costly mistakes, this guide serves as a vital resource for anyone seeking to understand the basics of Medicare enrollment and coverage options.

Danielle K Roberts, a seasoned expert in the field, brings her extensive knowledge and experience to the forefront in this updated edition. Her insights are designed to empower readers with the confidence and understanding needed to make informed decisions about their healthcare.

"Navigating Medicare can be daunting, but with the right information, individuals can make choices that best suit their needs," said Danielle K Roberts, co-founder of Boomer Benefits. "This book is a testament to our dedication to providing valuable resources that help Medicare beneficiaries avoid common mistakes."

Boomer Benefits continues to lead the way in Medicare education, offering tools and resources that simplify the decision-making process for seniors. The 2025 edition of "10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make" is a testimony to the company's ongoing mission to support and guide Medicare beneficiaries through every step of their healthcare journey.

About Boomer Benefits

Founded in 2005 in Fort Worth, TX, Boomer Benefits is an award-winning Medicare insurance agency for national insurance carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Mutual of Omaha and many other A-rated carriers.

