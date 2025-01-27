TaxBandits Strengthens Its Partnership with Sage Intacct for Another Successful Season of 1099 E-filing

With the January 31, 2025, deadline for 1099 filing approaching, TaxBandits, an authorized IRS e-file provider, is partnering with Sage Intacct to deliver an automated and efficient e-filing solution for the 2024 tax year.

For the third consecutive year, TaxBandits is helping Sage Intacct users simplify compliance with federal and state filing requirements. This partnership allows businesses to e-file 1099 forms and distribute recipient copies seamlessly, reducing the burden of year-end tax filing.

How the TaxBandits and Sage Partnership Simplifies 1099 Filing

The Sage Intacct 1099 e-filing solution powered by TaxBandits provides a comprehensive and automated process for managing 1099 filings. This partnership not only enhances efficiency but also ensures compliance with the IRS and state agencies. Businesses of all sizes can focus on higher-priority tasks while trusting the platform to streamline their tax compliance needs.

The solution caters to small, mid-sized, and large businesses with its user-friendly interface, robust security features, and scalability. Whether users manage a single company or multiple entities, this partnership simplifies the process of managing and e-filing 1099 forms .

Key Benefits of the TaxBandits and Sage Intacct Partnership

Sage Intacct customers can experience a range of benefits by leveraging TaxBandits' automated e-filing platform:

Effortless Data Transfer: Users can transfer 1099 data securely and accurately from Sage Intacct into their TaxBandits account with just one click. The seamless connection ensures that information is handled securely, reducing the risk of errors.

Quick and Simple E-Filing: The platform eliminates the need for spreadsheets or manual data formatting. Forms can be e-filed within minutes, saving valuable time during the busy tax season.

Error-Free Filings: Built-in validation tools check for common errors, helping businesses comply with IRS requirements and avoid penalties. This proactive approach reduces the likelihood of rejections and ensures smooth processing of forms.

Stress-Free Distribution: TaxBandits minimizes administrative tasks by handling recipient distribution. Users can choose to have 1099 forms printed, mailed, and delivered securely to recipients.

Lifetime Access for Recipients: Businesses can provide their 1099 recipients with secure online access to their forms through a dedicated portal, ensuring they can retrieve their tax documents at any time. In addition, they can customize this secure portal to reflect their branding.

PRO Features for Efficient Filing

TaxBandits' PRO features enhance and streamline the filing process for tax professionals.

Client Portal

Offer clients a secure, branded portal where they can review forms before filing, communicate through secure messaging, and share or manage important documents seamlessly. Tax professionals can also customize email communications to maintain a polished and professional experience, enhancing collaboration and security.

Team Management

Invite unlimited team members, assign roles (preparer, approver, transmitter), and delegate tasks efficiently. Centralized tracking ensures clear accountability and timely filing completion.

Reports

Access detailed reports on filing activity, client data, and team performance. Use insights to monitor compliance, analyze trends, and optimize filing processes.

A Partnership Designed for Success

The ongoing collaboration between TaxBandits and Sage Intacct continues to demonstrate its value to businesses. Speaking about the partnership, Naga Palanisamy, President and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, stated:

"We're thrilled to partner with Sage Intacct for another successful tax season. This partnership allows us to provide automated e-filing services to even more customers, and we're eager to deepen our partnership. Together, we aim to simplify tax compliance and help businesses meet their filing obligations with ease."

By integrating with Sage Intacct, TaxBandits ensures that businesses not only meet critical deadlines but also avoid the stress and inefficiencies often associated with tax filing

