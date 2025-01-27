Galley Solutions, Inc.: Galley & Tripleseat Partner to Revolutionize Event Management

Uniting Event Planning and Kitchen Precision for a New Era of Hospitality Excellence

Galley, a leading Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) platform company, and Tripleseat, the premier event management software trusted by hospitality venues around the globe, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration bridges the gap between event planning and back-of-house efficiency, empowering venues to save time, reduce errors, and elevate guest experiences.

By combining the strengths of Galley's robust kitchen operations platform and Tripleseat's intuitive event management system, users can now seamlessly generate event menu reports in Tripleseat and upload them directly into Galley for streamlined menu planning and kitchen execution. This partnership not only simplifies complex workflows but also enhances accuracy and consistency across operations.

"Through this partnership, we are transforming how event menus are managed, from planning to execution," said Danny Lee, VP of Customer Experience, Galley. "This collaboration ensures that venues can focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences without being bogged down by operational inefficiencies."

Tripleseat's platform excels in front-of-house event management, while Galley's CRP system optimizes back-of-house operations through data intelligence and precision planning. Together, these tools create a unified solution that enhances operational efficiency and drives innovation.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Streamlined Workflow : Automatically transfer event menu data from Tripleseat to Galley, minimizing manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors.

Operational Efficiency : Centralized data enhances coordination between event planners and kitchen staff, improving time management and resource allocation.

Exceptional Guest Experiences: The collaboration ensures flawless menu execution, enabling venues to meet and exceed guest expectations.

"Tripleseat is committed to equipping venues with the tools they need to thrive, and this partnership with Galley underscores our mission to enhance operational efficiency for our users," said Chris Pridemore, VP of Customer Success. "By connecting front-of-house and back-of-house systems, we are making the planning and execution of events more seamless than ever before."

The partnership is poised to benefit a wide range of hospitality venues-from restaurants and hotels to catering companies and event spaces-underscoring both companies' dedication to innovation and customer success.

For more information about the Galley and TripleSeat partnership, visit www.GalleySolutions.com/TripleSeat or contact Hello@GalleySolutions.com.

About Galley

Galley revolutionizes foodservice operations with Culinary Resource Planning (CRP), a data-driven platform that unifies recipe management, menu planning, inventory, and procurement. Designed for efficiency and adaptability, Galley empowers chefs, operators, and dietitians to optimize food production, reduce costs, and embrace sustainability, driving innovation in an evolving industry.

Learn more at www.GalleySolutions.com

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading web-based sales and event management platform designed to streamline operations for restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality venues. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, TripleSeat is dedicated to simplifying the event planning process and enhancing the customer experience. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com.

