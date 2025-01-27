Anzeige
27.01.2025
Qryptonic, Inc: 99% of Fortune 500 at Risk for Q-Day-New Hardcover Guide Shows How to Prepare

Finanznachrichten News

"The Quantum Almanac: 2025-2026" Details Encryption Collapse Timelines, Practical PQC Roadmaps, and Qryptonic's Proven Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / A startling 99% of Fortune 500 firms face crippling vulnerability when Q-Day arrives-the moment quantum computers can break classical encryption. The Quantum Almanac: 2025-2026, now exclusively available in hardcover on Amazon, provides board-level strategies and actionable frameworks to navigate the looming quantum upheaval.

"Quantum decryption isn't just theory-it's happening faster than most leaders realize. This Almanac shows how to avoid catastrophic breaches and modernize security without disrupting core operations," says Jason Nathaniel Ader, co-founder of Qryptonic, Inc. and the book's lead contributor.

Major Insights from The Quantum Almanac

1. Why Classical Encryption Will Fail Sooner Than Predicted

  • The Almanac explains why RSA/ECC standards might be obsolete by 2028, forcing urgent encryption overhauls across finance, healthcare, government, and beyond.

2. Hardcover-Only, Premium Reference

  • Crafted specifically for C-Suite, board members, and CISOs, the Almanac delivers step-by-step PQC (post-quantum cryptography) transitions, real-world case studies, and a quantum-readiness checklist-unavailable in any eBook or paperback format.

3. Proactive Solutions from Qryptonic, Inc.

  • Readers gain insights distilled from Qryptonic's frontline work in quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum vulnerability assessments, and PQC implementations. With proven frameworks and a history of securing Fortune 500 firms, Qryptonic stands ready to guide enterprises through the quantum shift.

4. Risk Mitigation & Boardroom Action Plans

  • Through concise best practices, risk scenarios, and zero-trust adoption tips, the Almanac equips companies to confidently defend against advanced infiltration attempts-avoiding data exfiltrations that could cost hundreds of millions in damages.

About Qryptonic, Inc.

Qryptonic, Inc. is a leading post-quantum cybersecurity firm dedicated to shielding global enterprises from the imminent threats posed by quantum decryption. From PQC deployment and QKD solutions to quantum vulnerability testing, Qryptonic's end-to-end services have helped organizations modernize their data protections ahead of Q-Day. Co-founded by Jason Nathaniel Ader, the company combines deep cryptographic research with real-world execution, ensuring robust security without operational downtime.

Secure Your Hardcover Copy

The Quantum Almanac: 2025-2026 is available exclusively in hardcover on Amazon. Learn exactly how to fortify your encryption, modernize cybersecurity practices, and align with

Qryptonic's quantum-ready solutions:

https://a.co/d/cL1mMQW

Media & Expert Inquiries

For review copies, expert interviews, or custom quantum-readiness assessments, please contact:

Jessica Gold
Head of PR & Media Relations, Qryptonic, Inc.
jessica.gold@qryptonic.com
+1 (954) 954-6826

SOURCE: Qryptonic, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
