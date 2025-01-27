RM2 International, Inc: Appointment of CEO

RM2 International, Inc. ("RM2" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:RMTO), a market leader in delivering intelligent customer-focused logistics solutions through trackable composite pallets, announces that industry veteran Wayne Cochran has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and named a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective as of January 23, 2025. Mr. Cochran was previously the Chief Operating Officer of RM2. Kevin Mazula, the former CEO of RM2, has stepped down to pursue other activities.

R. Ian Molson, Chairman, said: "We are delighted to welcome Wayne to his new position of CEO and Board member. Wayne has been deeply involved in the operations of the Company since joining over 18 months ago. Armed with that experience, he is well-positioned to lead RM2 into its next chapter. I would like to thank Kevin for his seven years of service to the Company. We wish him well for the future."

Wayne Cochran stated, "I am delighted to take on this new role. The existing management team is strong and ready to bring the Company to the next stages of growth. I would like to thank the Board for their expression of confidence in naming me CEO and for welcoming me to the Board of Directors."

Wayne Cochran was hired by RM2 as COO in July 2023. He has demonstrated achievement in business development and operational execution, P&L ownership, manufacturing operations, technology development, new product introduction and programs with complex supply chains across multiple geographies. Wayne holds an MBA from Arizona State University's WP Carey School of Business and a BSEE from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Kevin Mazula said, "I have full confidence the Company will flourish under Wayne's leadership. His expertise and experience will serve the Company, its shareholders, and, most notably, its customers well."

The Company also announces that it has undertaken a strategic review of operations to ensure it is well-positioned to serve its customers and take advantage of the significant market opportunity for its product. As part of that review, the Company's stakeholders are aligned to support RM2's customer growth initiatives and product development plan.

