Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Submits Patent Application for Allergic Inflammation Therapy by Leveraging AI Drug Repurposing; Allergy Treatment Market Valued at $23.5 Billion

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the filing of a new patent application for allergic inflammation, a condition characterized by immune system hypersensitivity.

The application, filed under Application Number N2039646 in collaboration with Cloudpharm and the National Hellenic Research Foundation, with the support of the pharma patent expert team at NLO, represents a significant step in the Company's efforts to develop cutting-edge therapeutic options for inflammatory conditions.

The patent is supported by predictive insights from Cosmos Health's AI-powered Cloudscreen drug repurposing platform, combined with recent experimental data. These findings highlight the potential of a repurposed marketed drug to modulate key inflammatory pathways through a novel mechanism of action identified by the inventors.

These advancements reaffirm Cosmos Health's commitment to tackling severe allergic conditions and delivering innovative treatments to improve patient care and quality of life.

Allergic Inflammation

Allergic diseases are characterized by an immune system overreaction to typically harmless substances, such as pollen, dust, or certain foods. Over recent decades, the prevalence of allergic conditions has risen significantly, with BMJ Open 2024 reporting that they now affect approximately 10-30% of the global population. These conditions range from mild seasonal allergies to severe reactions that significantly impact quality of life, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatments.

Global Market Overview

According to Imarc Group, the global allergy treatment market has been experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of allergic conditions and advancements in therapeutic options. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $23.5 billion and is projected to reach $37.0 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during the forecast period.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This patent application is a critical addition to our intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing our dedication to addressing the growing challenges of allergic conditions. By leveraging our AI-driven drug repurposing platform, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation to develop impactful solutions that improve patient care worldwide."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

