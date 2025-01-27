The Digital History Association (DHA) team, in collaboration with Forward Research, is excited to announce a major advancement in data preparation for the Arweave decentralized storage network. The newly developed algorithm introduced in the 2.9 update greatly reduces the computational costs for honest participants in Arweave mining while preserving the network's robust security guarantees.

Key Innovations in Arweave 2.9:

New Data Activation Algorithm: This innovative algorithm replaces the previous packing method, significantly lowering the computational requirements for honest miners.

RandomXSquared Entropy Generation: This enhanced entropy generation and distribution method addresses potential vulnerabilities and optimizes network security.

Benefits of the 2.9 Upgrade:

Reduced Computational Costs: Honest miners can now participate in the network more efficiently, lowering barriers to entry and fostering a more robust community.

Enhanced Network Security: The 2.9 upgrade strengthens the network's security by improving entropy generation and distribution, making it more resilient to attacks.

Improved Storage Market Efficiency: By incentivizing wider participation, the upgrade fosters a more efficient and robust storage market within the Arweave network.

Arweave is a decentralized and permissionless permanent storage network, designed to preserve human knowledge for centuries. By leveraging a unique economic model and proof-of-access protocol, Arweave ensures the long-term availability of data, making it a crucial tool for researchers, historians, and individuals seeking to safeguard their digital assets.

The 2.9 upgrade represents a significant step forward in the evolution of decentralized storage. By optimizing the data preparation process, Arweave is poised to further solidify its position as a leading protocol for permanent data storage.

"By dramatically reducing computational costs for miners, Arweave 2.9 empowers a wider community to participate in securing the future of digital information," said Sam Williams, founder of Arweave and CEO of Forward Research. "This is a significant step towards realizing our vision of a truly decentralized and permanent web, where knowledge endures for generations to come."

About the Digital History Association

The Digital History Association (DHA) is a dedicated team advancing the field of digital history through research, development, and collaboration. We are committed to preserving and making accessible the digital heritage of humanity.

As a Swiss non-profit, we are pioneers in utilizing the Arweave Protocol to build a permanent and decentralized repository of human knowledge. By supporting the development and adoption of this revolutionary technology, we aim to ensure that future generations have access to the rich tapestry of our history and culture. Join us in building the substrate for the digital tree of knowledge.

About Forward Research

Forward Research is a venture software development company dedicated to growing the Arweave ecosystem. We aim to foster a decentralized web where user rights are protected and data is permanently stored.

Founded and led by Sam Williams, the founder of the Arweave Protocol, Forward Research looks to incubate projects that expand Arweave adoption and use cases. We believe that Arweave's unique approach to data storage and its potential for creating truly decentralized applications will revolutionize the way we interact with the internet.

