Galway Metals Inc.: Dramatic Increase in Gold Recovery Significantly Improves the Business Options for Past-Producing High-Grade Gold Zinc Estrades Mine - Scoping Study to be Initiated

Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by SLR Consulting Ltd. and updated metallurgical testing performed at Base Metal Laboratories under the design and direction of Principal Metallurgist Mr. Ken Roberts on the Estrades property located in the northern Abitibi of Western Quebec, Canada. The 100% owned Estrades project, is a high-grade gold and zinc deposit. Historically, Breakwater Resources Ltd, spent CAD$20 million developing the precious metal rich VMS deposit which was previously mined via a 200-metre-deep ramp with production in 1990-91 totalling 174,946 tonnes grading 12.9% Zn, 6.4 g/t Au, 1.1% Cu, and 173.3 g/t Ag.

"We are extremely excited about 31% increase in gold recovery and its significant impact on the potential economics of the project. We had previously undertaken 2 internal Scoping Studies that indicated to us that absent a new discovery at the Estrades project, the next biggest improvement we could make at Estrades was increasing the gold recovery. Which is exactly what Galway accomplished as can be seen below, we also achieved improvements in copper, silver and lead recoveries." States Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway. Adding, "A positive Scoping Study would facilitate our quest to move the project forward by establishing a more relevant value in the marketplace. There are several operating mills in the area it is worth mentioning. The Clarence Stream gold project, located in southwest New Brunswick, remains our flagship project where the vast majority of the company's resources and attention is focused. We are currently drilling at Clarence Stream, and we remain quite bullish about the company's prospects as we look forward to 2025."

Metallurgical and Mineral Resource Estimate Highlights

Gold recoveries have improved by 31% and now stand at 86.6% with further room for additional improvement. Moreover, for Ag we find that recoveries stand at 45%, improving by just under 9%.

With strong precious metal prices gold now accounts for 48% of the total NSR (net smelter return) of Indicated Mineral Resources and 41% for the total NSR of Inferred Mineral Resources .

Open circuit testing produced marketable concentrates for copper that assayed 28% Cu with low lead and zinc content with 95% copper recovery vs previous results of 22% assayed copper and 44% recovered.

Strong Exploration Potential: With 31 kilometres of strike length on the Casa Berardi Fault for lode gold exploration and 17 km of the highly prospective Newiska Horizon for gold and polymetallic VMS exploration, we believe the upside potential for making new discoveries at Estrades is very high.

We see a modest increase in tonnage with the new mineral resource estimate with a 17% increase in Indicated Resource and a 22% increase in Inferred Resource compared to 2018 Estrade Resource Estimate conducted by SLR Consulting Inc. (at a $150/t NSR cutoff compared to $140/t used in 2018).

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Estrades Deposit by SLR Consulting Inc., December 6, 2024

Category Tonnes Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Indicated 1,750,000 0.97 0.48 5.76 2.86 94.4 Inferred 2,680,000 0.86 0.28 4.75 1.81 77.4

Notes:

CIM (2014 definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are estimated at long-term metal prices (U$) as follows: Zn $1.30/lb, Cu $4.50/lb, Pb $1.00/lb, Au $2,000/oz, and Ag $25.00/oz. Mineral Resources are estimated using an average long-term foreign exchange rate of C$1: US$0.73. Mineral Resources are estimated at a Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off value of C$150/tonne. NSR values were calculated based on metal prices, metallurgical recoveries, and typical off-site charges applicable to concentrates. The cut-off value corresponds to the projected operating costs for a conceptual operating scenario. There are no Mineral Reserves estimated at the Estrades Project. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Details of the Estrades Mineral Resource Update

The Mineral Resource update was done to reflect current metal prices, with the gold price having increased 38%, and to include in-fill drilling conducted since 2018. SLR's Mineral Resource update also includes a sensitivity analysis at the same $140/t NSR cutoff as used in 2018.

That apples-to-apples comparison at the same 2018 $140/t NSR cutoff shows that infill drilling and current metal prices resulted in the tonnage increase of 19% for Indicted and 25% for Inferred, with a decrease in average grade of 11 to 15% for all metals, resulting in a minimal net change in total metal content.

Metallurgical Improvements from Previous Work

Further metallurgical testing has been completed at Base Metallurgical laboratories (Base Met Labs, now Intertek) on the Estrades Project to determine if improvements could be made in both metal recoveries and upgrading of the concentrates. The previous work had been completed in 2007 and 2008. Highlights for the program are as follows.

The following are excerpts from the report "Metallurgical Update Study for the Estrades Project, by Base Met Labs, August 2, 2024:

"Testing compared Full Sequential vs. Bulk Cu/Pb Sequential Zn, the Bulk option was initially thought to produce higher copper and precious metal recoveries."

"Locked cycle testing on the Bulk flowsheet option generated recoveries to separate concentrates of 58% Cu, 44% Pb and 85% Zn. Precious metal recovery to Cu and Pb concentrates was demonstrated to be 86.6% Au and 45% Ag."

"Open circuit testing produced marketable concentrates for copper that assayed 28% Cu with low Pb and Zn content with 95% Copper recovery, the zinc concentrate assayed 54.6% Zn with 82% recovery."

"Precious metals recovered to the copper and lead concentrate (with additional recovered from solution) were 86% Au and 45% Ag".

Additional testing was recommended.

Locked Cycle Test Results (Base Met Labs, 2024)::

Ore Sorting Discussion

Ore sorting results suggested XRT based sensors were successful in rejecting dilution/waste for all material types except Central East which did not demonstrate an amenability to sorting. QEMSCAN analysis indicated that the ore is classified as ultra-fine textured massive sulphide polymetallic. The current program tested grind sizes down to a k80 of 13 µm. It is likely regrind sizes in the sub 5 µm range may be required to produce more favorable separations of the base metals, particularly the zinc. The (locked cycle copper concentrate contained too much zinc and). Future studies should evaluate finer regrind sizes in the sub k80 of 10 or even 5 µm size ranges to reduce the amount of zinc in the copper concentrate.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate and other scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by independent qualified persons for purpose of NI 43-101: Reno Pressaco M.Sc.(A)., P.Geo., of SLR Consulting Inc., Principal Metallurgist Kenny Roberts of KJRoberts Metallurgical Services Inc., and from Principal Metallurgist Jake Lang B.E.Cs., of Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

