Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Files Patent Application for Independent Fault Detection Technology

Enhancing Performance and Reliability in Electric Marine Powertrains

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company," "Vision Marine," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:VMAR) is pleased to announce the filing of its latest patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This application is part of a series of patents filed by Vision Marine to advance its E-Motion High Voltage Electric Marine Powertrain. The new Independent Fault Detection Technology is designed to autonomously manage critical powertrain components, improving operational performance and reliability while addressing the unique demands of the electric marine industry.

"Reliability and performance are at the core of our E-Motion powertrain systems," said Xavier Montagne, Chief Technology Officer at Vision Marine. "This patent application demonstrates the benefits of a redundant architecture consisting of multiple high voltage batteries connected in parallel. Safety loops that independently ensure the security of each battery help maintain high operational performances."

The technology incorporates a Power Distribution Unit (PDU) equipped with independent fault detection loops for key connections, including batteries and propulsion systems. These loops isolate faults autonomously, eliminating the need for manual intervention or centralized control. This innovation enables potential issues to be addressed in real time, minimizing downtime and enhancing reliability under various operating conditions.

The independent fault detection system aligns with Vision Marine's broader commitment to developing solutions that address the technical and operational challenges of electric marine propulsion. By combining advanced engineering with data-driven insights, the Company is contributing to the development of a powertrain ecosystem that optimizes performance, supports sustainable boating, and meets the evolving demands of the marine market.

As electric propulsion becomes the future of the marine industry, Vision Marine's innovation is paving the way for a new era of sustainable and reliable boating. By focusing on creating scalable, data-driven, and advanced technology solutions, the Company is addressing the industry's most pressing challenges while supporting the transition to electric-powered marine vessels.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is driving the shift to sustainable, electric-powered recreational boating with its E-Motion outboard powertrain system. Combining advanced battery technology, high-efficiency motors, proprietary software, and innovative assembly techniques, Vision Marine delivers efficient and high-performing solutions for the marine industry.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Vision Marine Technologies

Bruce Nurse

(303) 919-2913

bn@v-mti.com

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com

Twitter: @marine_vision

Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies

YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire