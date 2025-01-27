Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MB | ISIN: CA6665111002 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NR
Tradegate
27.01.25
18:32 Uhr
11,420 Euro
-0,210
-1,81 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,41511,64523:00
11,48011,59022:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 23:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Announces its Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2024 fourth quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 27, 2025, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9fc40d4b1d9d4e0ebcbef3b53626dd1c (https://url.ca.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/QHtPCANZ5mh9p36Mt8h5SGDIpa?domain=register.vevent.com)

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wo2vc2pb (https://url.ca.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/niv0CzvOGnuRWpgvF4foS94Hls?domain=edge.media-server.com)

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com) on Friday, February 28, 2025.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.2 GW (net 2.8 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Dario Neimarlija, Vice President
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com (mailto:investorrelations@northlandpower.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.