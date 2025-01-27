Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 23:14 Uhr
GT Holdings Corp.: GT Holdings Announces Results for Financial Year Ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / GT Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), a company based in Toronto, Ontario, today announced it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2024 (the "Reporting Period") and the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 (the "Prior Period").

For a summary of the financial results see the Selected Annual Financial Highlights set out below, as well as more detailed information contained in the Financial Statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com.

SELECTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Selected annual financial information for the Company during the Reporting Period and the Prior Period included:

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Total Revenue and other income (loss)
Revenue
Other Income
Equity pickup from investments in associates
Other Losses
Change in realized/ unrealized gain (loss) from investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

Nil.
Nil.
Nil.
$(892)
$1,303,625

Nil.
$2,997
Nil.
$(2,592)
$(879,983)

Earnings (loss) per share (Basic & Diluted)

$

0.122

$

(0.184

)

Total Assets

$

5,169,596

$

4,167,360

Total Liabilities

$

287,910

$

206,736

Distributions / Cash Dividends
Class A voting common shares
Class B non-voting common shares

$Nil.
$Nil.

$Nil.
$982,366

ABOUT GT HOLDINGS CORP.

GT Holdings Corp. is a holding company that maintains the investment assets and liabilities spun-out of Globalive Technology Inc. on February 10, 2021. Globalive Technology Inc. was a software company and venture partner that focused on developing and investing in innovative solutions to disrupt traditional industries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Simon Lockie
Chief Corporate Officer
1-647-977-2727
InvestorRelations@globalivetech.com

SOURCE: GT Holdings Corp.



