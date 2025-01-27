Sceptre Ventures Inc.: Sceptre Ventures Announces Appointment of New President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Sceptre Ventures Inc.("Sceptre" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H)(NEX:SVP.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Bottomley as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), President and a director of the Company effective January 27, 2025. Mr. Bottomley takes over as CEO and President from Mr. Mike Hodge who has resigned from those positions but will remain on the board of the directors. Mr. Sean Charland has also resigned as a director of the Company effective January 27, 2025. The Company would like to thank Mr. Charland for his contributions to the Company.

Mr. Kevin Bottomley is an accomplished Capital Markets Advisor with a key focus on public venture capital. He is the founder of Corvidian Capital Inc., a director at Zimtu Capital Corp., and is the President and CEO of V Ten Capital Corp. Mr. Bottomley has been instrumental in raising over $150 million for early to mid-stage ventures and has a strong network of global investors spanning from North America to Europe and Asia.

Mr. Bottomley commented: "I would like to thank Mike Hodge for affording me the opportunity to take on the President and CEO role within Sceptre, as well as providing his continued support as a director of the Company. I look forward to providing our shareholders with an update on the pathway forward in the coming months."

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV's CPC policy.

