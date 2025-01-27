Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") announced today the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Brian Lock effective January 24, 2025, to pursue other career opportunities. The board of directors thanks Brian for his valuable contributions to the Company since its inception and wishes Brian success in his future endeavors, and have accepted his resignation.

The Company has initiated a search for a successor Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, the Company will rely on its experienced finance team and advisors to ensure continuity in financial management during the transition and until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Levy Cohen, Chief Executive Officer

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama, provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io

