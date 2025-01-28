Feed the Children Working to Provide Food, Essentials to Thousands of Families Affected by California Wildfires

Nonprofit working with corporate, community partners to reach those affected

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger, is partnering with corporations and community partners to provide shelf-stable food, snacks, bottled water and disaster relief supplies to those affected by the devastating California wildfires.

Since the fires began on Jan. 7, more than 50,600 acres (79 square miles) have burned. More than 16,000 structures have been destroyed and more than 100,000 residents have been displaced.

To date, Feed the Children has sent more than 30 shipments of supplies totaling approximately 1.1 million pounds and valued at more than $1.8 million to help affected residents. The nonprofit expects to provide additional aid in the coming weeks and months to support California children and their families.

The nonprofit is working hand-in-hand with local agencies such as Conasupo, Dream Center, Drug & Crime Free Youth Foundation, Heart of Compassion, Helping Hands Society of Los Angeles, Hope For All International, Jezreel International, Midwest Food Bank-Arizona Division Monte Sion Center, Newman Kahlon Foundation, Reach Out America, Serve The People, Watchitgrow Inc., World Harvest Charities and additional partners to help with outreach efforts.

Long-time partner Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, recently partnered with Feed the Children and the Dream Center to provide 20,000 meals. Another long-time partner assisting the nonprofit in disaster relief efforts is Niagara Bottling who donated more than 170,000 bottles of water.

Other corporate partners supporting Feed the Children's efforts include StarKist, The Coca-Cola Company, Crayola, Dole Packaged Foods, DripDrop Hydration, FedEx, GuruNanda, Hain Celestial, Hint Water, Kraft Heinz Company, L'Oreal, Mattel, Nature's Path Organic Foods, PepsiCo, PLEZi, Power Crunch, Rothy's Inc., Ruiz Foods and Wild Planet Foods.

"Our hearts go out to the thousands of families affected by the California wildfires," said Emily Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer at Feed the Children. "We are grateful for the support of our valued corporate and community partners who are helping us get these much-needed resources into the hands of families as they begin the journey to recovery."

While many partners are stepping forward to provide support, residents still need materials such as shelf-stable food, cleaning supplies and water. You can help by giving monetary donations to help fulfill needs such as these.

Feed the Children is accepting monetary donations to assist communities affected by this devastating fires. Visit feedthechildren.org/disaster to join our efforts.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

Contact Information

Carrie Snodgrass

Sr. Communications & PR Manager

carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

(405) 213-9757

Kelly Frey

Director of Communications & PR

kelly.frey@feedthechildren.org

(405) 945-4064

SOURCE: Feed the Children





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire