"We started work on the live version of the album to bring a positive, affirming, energetic outcome out of our frustration at the cancellation of the tour," explains a spokesperson for The Staunch Moderates, Simmons. This summer, as the band prepared for their college campus tour, they recorded and shot a portion of this series, setting the stage for future live performances as part of their continued mission to engage and inspire.

The Staunch Moderates have already laid substantial groundwork, capturing eighteen songs in this novel format. As preparations continue for a forward-thinking concert series set to travel across universities, a companion college curriculum is in development. This curriculum seeks to build a lasting connection and audience base on each campus, leveraging the group's music to spark dialogue and interest.

Renowned for their multi-dimensional creativity, The Staunch Moderates have released three full-length "multi-genre hip hop" albums, alongside over eighteen music videos and numerous MTV News-style stories. Additionally, they're known for hosting radio talk shows, producing an award-winning feature documentary, and crafting a visual album that has captivated audiences globally, amassing over 200 million streams and views.





The MISSION PEACE Documentary can be found on Apple & Amazon.

Musically, DJ Staunch & The Bigfoots are celebrated for their distinctive style, rooted in "low down, jazz & R&B hip-hop," with ventures into rock 'n roll. "Frank & The Rat Pack," one of their popular tracks, epitomizes their philosophy of sprinkling historical and philosophical significance into their music, creating a rich tapestry of storytelling that resonates with their loyal fanbase.





The Staunch Moderates invite fans old and new to join in this thrilling new chapter - an opportunity not only to experience unique live performances but also to engage with the rich, dynamic layers of their artistry and ethos. For future updates, concert dates, and curriculum initiatives, keep an eye on www.StaunchModerates.org.

Their series and the movement stand for harmony and creativity transcend barriers both virtually and physically.

**About The Staunch Moderates:**

Originating from Aspen, Colorado, The Staunch Moderates is a groundbreaking group dedicated to weaving together powerful narratives through an eclectic mix of hip hop, jazz, R&B, and rock music. Embodying the values of unity and dialogue, their work spans multiple artistic expressions - always in pursuit of enlightening engagement and cultural exploration.

