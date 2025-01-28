Long Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - The Law Office of Cohen & Jaffe, LLP announces the launch of its annual Scholarship Essay Contest, offering a $2,500 scholarship to a student with a passion for justice and community service. The application deadline is June 13, 2025, and the winner will be announced by July 15, 2025.

The contest is designed to inspire and reward students deeply committed to community engagement and leadership. They encourage participants to reflect on their experiences with fairness, justice, and making an impact on their communities. Eligible students must write a 750-word essay on one of two topics: a time they challenged an injustice or their perspective on the importance of community engagement. These essays allow students to share their unique perspectives and future aspirations.

This initiative is part of the Law Office of Cohen & Jaffe, LLP's broader mission to serve the Long Island community. Founding partner Richard Jaffe highlights the importance of such efforts: "Community service represents a critical aspect of our firm. This scholarship reflects our commitment to empowering young leaders who share our dedication to giving back and making a difference."

To be eligible, applicants must be New York State residents, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 if already enrolled in college or university, and provide proof of enrollment at an accredited college or university. In addition to the essay, applicants must submit their high school or college transcripts and agree to the scholarship's terms and conditions.

By offering this scholarship, the Law Office of Cohen & Jaffe, LLP aims to encourage students to pursue educational and professional goals that align with serving others and foster community development. Through this initiative, the firm hopes to create a ripple effect of positive change that extends beyond the scholarship recipient.

