DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad: DC Healthcare Launches Dr Chong Clinic in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), a medical aesthetic services provider specializing in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, proudly announces the grand opening of Dr Chong Clinic - "Beauty Refined, Safety Aligned" at KK Times Square, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. This milestone represents the Group's maiden venture into the Sabah and Sarawak region, expanding its footprint to East Malaysia and bringing its high-quality aesthetic services to a broader clientele.

The state-of-the-art facility in KK Times Square is designed to offer a comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments, backed by advanced technology and a team of highly trained professionals. By establishing a presence in East Malaysia, DC Healthcare is committed to addressing the growing demand for accessible and premium aesthetic care in the region while catering to the evolving needs of local and regional health tourism markets.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare said, "We are thrilled to extend our services to Sabah, marking a significant step in our nationwide expansion strategy. Kota Kinabalu, as a vibrant hub for commerce and tourism, offers immense potential for growth in the aesthetic industry. This new clinic reflects our dedication to making aesthetic treatments more accessible and providing personalized care that empowers our clients to look and feel their best."

The opening of Dr Chong Clinic in Kota Kinabalu is aligned with DC Healthcare's strategic plan to expand its network across Southern, Northern, and now East Malaysia. The Group is focused on enhancing service quality by continuously upgrading its medical equipment with the latest technology and attracting highly skilled medical professionals and support staff to deliver superior care. With these efforts, the Group aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider in the medical aesthetic sector.

With this expansion, the Group now operates a total of 19 Dr Chong Clinic, offering medical aesthetic services and general medical services as well as 4 Dr. Chong Slimming, which specializes in slimming services. Additionally, the newly introduced DC Academy aims to advance the skills of professionals in the aesthetic industry through targeted training programs. With a strong foundation and a clear growth trajectory, the Group remains optimistic about its prospects in the dynamic and fast-growing medical aesthetics industry.

ABOUT DC HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS BERHAD - "In safety we commit"

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Company") is a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specializing in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. Their business segments are divided into three services, which are medical aesthetic services, general medical services and slimming services which are carried out under the brands Dr Chong Clinic and Dr Chong Slimming respectively. The Group develops skincare products through its subsidiary, Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd, under the trading brand NewB. DC Healthcare currently has a presence across the entire Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. DC Healthcare has also expanded its educational offerings by introducing DC Academy, a dedicated training center aimed at advancing the skills of professionals in the medical aesthetic industry.

