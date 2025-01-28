Trainor celebrates 10th anniversary of "Title" with e.l.f., taking "in-flight entertainment" to a new altitude

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), is soaring skyward with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and long-time e.l.f. superfan Meghan Trainor in a new high-flying multimedia campaign for Cloud Skin, a limited-edition complexion bundle. This marks the third creative collaboration between e.l.f. and Trainor, a true reflection of their shared spirit and values across humor, music and making beauty accessible to all. Together, they reimagine the traditional "in-flight safety video" to guide viewers on how to achieve a dreamy, soft-focus Cloud Skin glow-a look seen and adored throughout Trainor's latest tour.

e.l.f. Cosmetics and Meghan Trainor launch a new campaign. The collaboration reimagines the traditional "in-flight safety video" to guide viewers on how to achieve a dreamy, soft-focus Cloud Skin glow. (Photo: Business Wire)

The campaign goes beyond your average pre-flight safety video, pushing boundaries in a more profound way. e.l.f. is once again placing women at the helm, with Trainor cast as the first captain of e.l.f. Air. This powerful visual challenges aviation norms, as men constitute over 90% of pilots globally1. The campaign reflects how e.l.f. does it all-delivering lighthearted and humorous entertainment, while staying deeply attuned to the needs and desires of its community.

e.l.f. and Trainor are marking the launch of e.l.f.'s new complexion holy grail, Halo Glow Powder Filter-a light, buildable, ultra-fine pressed powder that blurs the appearance of skin and reduces shine for a soft-focus glow that lasts-and celebrating the 10th anniversary of Trainor's debut No. #1 charting album, Title. To commemorate 10 years of pop hits, Trainor is re-releasing the album on March 28 complete with two brand new tracks, "All About That Bass (Remastered)" and "Better When I'm Dancin' (j.bird Timeless Tour Version)," along with six Live from Spotify London tracks. The 2-LP Vinyl can be pre-ordered exclusively on Trainor's store now.

Recognizing the rising interest in soft matte makeup, with global hashtag views up +168% year-over-year according to Spate2, e.l.f. harnessed this energy to create a dynamic, playful campaign and product bundle that makes the Cloud Skin look accessible to all. By tapping into the viral conversation across social platforms, e.l.f. uniquely builds a world with Trainor at the helm, steering viewers through the skies of accessible beauty to navigate texture turbulence and soar to complexion perfection.

"Who knew playing a pilot would be on my 2025 bingo card?! e.l.f. and I have been beauty besties for years. We have literally weathered every glowstorm together, so I knew e.l.f. was the perfect partner to celebrate ten years of Title," Meghan Trainor. "e.l.f. always has a pulse on my favorite trends and is one step ahead of viral culture, so it feels amazing to come together again to disrupt norms and put me in the captain's chair. I'm so happy to pilot this next collaboration to bring my favorite cruelty-free and vegan beauty to our communities!"

"From the moment we envisioned Meghan as the captain of e.l.f. Air, we knew this collaboration wasn't just about taking flight-it was about redefining the boundaries of creativity and connection with our community," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. "Meghan's unparalleled charisma and creative vision perfectly embody the spirit of Cloud Skin: bold, transformative and effortlessly accessible. Together, we're not just creating a campaign; we're charting a new course for beauty innovation that inspires and empowers everyone to glow their own way."

The campaign will roll out across digital channels and social media, bringing this dreamy, soft-focus look directly to fans' feeds, ensuring every eye, lip and face can take flight on this luminous adventure. The campaign was conceptualized, cast, produced and scripted by SHADOW, e.l.f. Cosmetics' long-term creative marketing and communications agency.

"If e.l.f. had an airline, it'd obviously have the *best* entertainment and in-flight service. Meghan was, as usual, brilliantly hilarious, and the pitch-perfect partner to pilot this vision forward with the brand's signature wink," said Brian Vaughan, Executive Creative Director Partner at SHADOW. "As most of our collaborations with e.l.f. often do, the idea began with a 'what if?' as we imagined navigating our e.l.f. community through texture turbulence and dullness to a destination of radiant, Cloud Skin. Absurd flight route aside, the brand's ethos remains steady: this trip to the clouds is accessible to all."

Tune in to the ethereal campaign experience on Trainor's social channels and e.l.f.'s digital channels: elfcosmetics.com, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. As part of the digital campaign, e.l.f. is also tapping top rideshare app Uber to bring this whimsical in-flight entertainment to riders preparing for an airborne moment of their own. From January 28, 2025 to February 28, 2025, the e.l.f. x Meghan Trainor Cloud Skin campaign video will play in-app for select, targeted riders booking a car to an airport in the US UK, with direct links to shop the Halo Glow collection.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics x Meghan Trainor Cloud Skin Bundle ($36) will debut on January 28, 2025, and feature Trainor's signature Cloud Skin products and a custom merch item. It will be available while supplies last on elfcosmetics.com beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

NEW Halo Glow Powder Filter - This complexion innovation delivers a soft-matte, blurred finish that's as radiant as a sunbeam breaking through the clouds.

- This complexion innovation delivers a soft-matte, blurred finish that's as radiant as a sunbeam breaking through the clouds. Halo Glow Liquid Filter - A true beauty community favorite, with one sold every four seconds in 2024 3 , this skincare-makeup hybrid is your ticket to luminous, dewy skin.

- A true beauty community favorite, with one sold every four seconds in 2024 , this skincare-makeup hybrid is your ticket to luminous, dewy skin. NEW Glow Reviver Lip Glimmer in Princess Cut - This high-shine lip oil brings a pop of sparkle to your smile, glowing like a diamond in the sky.

- This high-shine lip oil brings a pop of sparkle to your smile, glowing like a diamond in the sky. Limited-Edition e.l.f. Eye Mask - For an added touch of TLC with soft, cloud-inspired material to enjoy soothing darkness while you sleep.

This digital-first campaign is also a slice of e.l.f.'s expanding entertainment portfolio. Last year, the brand launched e.l.f. Made-the company's entertainment arm, encompassing music, movies, gaming and sports.

Be sure to check out this whimsical adventure with e.l.f. Cosmetics and Meghan Trainor here!

1Source: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

2Source: SPATE TikTok Views Global Jan 14, 2024 to Jan 12, 2025 vs. Jan 15, 2023 to Jan 14, 2024

3Source: Based on internal e.l.f. estimates of annual unit sales for 2024

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

