Leading global travel retail and F&B player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) further cements its long-standing partnership with Avinor with a package to operate ten food and beverage outlets across Norway's Oslo Gardermoen Airport.
Set over a combined floorspace of more than 2,600 m2, Avolta's selection of local and international concepts are focused on technology-driven ordering solutions, from self-service 24-hour food walls through to QR code ordering. A partnership with Klimato offers carbon footprint calculations on dishes, empowering travelers to make eco-conscious choices.
