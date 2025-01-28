After a record 37 GW of new solar added in 2024, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it expects 26 GW in 2025, and even less in 2026. From pv magazine USA Solar has grown rapidly in the United States and abroad, expanding from 0. 1% of US electricity generation in 2010 to over 6% today, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Growth continued through 2024, as the United States installed 37 GW of new solar capacity. However, the EIA said that this growth may retract in 2025. In its "Short-Term Energy Outlook" report, the EIA said that the country will install ...

